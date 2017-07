A haven for South Asian medical students

Published at 09:42 PM June 19, 2017

Last updated at 12:35 AM June 20, 2017

Every year, many students from Afghanistan, Bhutan, India, Pakistan, the Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka enrol in both public and private medical colleges in Bangladesh.







There are more than 75 seats for international students in various government-run medical colleges in Bangladesh, while 20-25% of seats in private medical colleges are reserved for them, according to sources.





“Foreign students are increasingly interested in studying in Bangladeshi medical colleges because of the quality education and low costs,” said Dr Md Shafiqul Alam Chowdhury, vice-principal of Dhaka Medical College.





Speaking to the Dhaka Tribune, several foreign students said the quality of medical studies in Bangladesh is similar to that of India, both in terms of syllabi, books, teaching methods, and duration of study.

“Medical studies cost $100,000 in India, which is too expensive. But we can get the same quality of education in Bangladesh with only $30,000-$45,000.''

Given these advantages, 400-500 Nepalese students come to Bangladesh for medical studies, he added.

Bangladesh attracts large numbers of Indian students from West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Tripura and Manipur as well.





Bangladesh is particularly popular among Kashmiri students because it is a Muslim majority country, said Yasir Javed, a student from Jammu and Kashmir who goes to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College.





“Bangladeshi culture is quite familiar to Kashmiri students because of its Islamic traditions. The quality of education is also pretty good, and the cost is affordable for middle-class families,” he explained.





Tousif Khan, a student from Kolkata who goes to Uttara Modern Medical College, said Indian students trained in Bangladesh frequently come out on top in the entrance examination of the Medical Council of India, which is for Indian students completing their medical degrees abroad.

“Many Indian students favour Bangladeshi medical colleges as they don’t require the NEET score, which is compulsory in India because of the limited seats and huge number of applicants. The tuition cost is also higher in India,” he said. “Indian parents also prefer Bangladesh for their children’s higher studies, since it is close to home.”