A Happy Birthday World, We Saw 2021

We are the people who saw the year 2021.
Every single person this year is same age.
This happens once every 1000 years.
Just add your age and the year you were born in, it will add to 2021.
For example a person who is 40 years old would have been born in 1981....
40 + 1981 = 2021
In future, to the people who are born say in 2022, you can tell them that you witnessed what no one has or no one will for 1000 years.

