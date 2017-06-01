A gulf of difference: How the UAE and Egypt’s close coordination fell apart and what’s next

Clutch said: More evidence of Arabs killing other Arabs...



Algeria has signed a contract to buy 14 Russian Sukhoi Su-57 bombers as the arms race with its neighbour Morocco intensifies, a Moroccan news site reported. Click to expand...

hussain0216 said: So the UAE are real scum bags Click to expand...

One thing that actually makes me insane is how many find Arabs ones who are meant to co-operate in general... or is it because you read something like Israeli literature that you got convinced it was like such? Referring to Arabs as “United” is similar to referring to Europeans as “United” or Asians as “United”. They fought many wars against each other, see the Egyptian Libyan war of 1977, or Egypt’s takeover of the Halayeb Triange, or Egypt fighting KSA in Yemen back in the 60s... just quit make Arabs feel as if they were meant to always co operate and be an exception.You’ve repeated it here:They have their vision after all... one thing should attract your attention too is how the US gave away much space in terms of dominance which left nearly everyone in the region trying to expand through it. Back to the UAE: Egypt doesn’t have something to influence Ethiopia with, only the TPLF and Sudan but no investments - the Emiratis do but they didn’t do much according to our government. Second is Libya, Haftar was on the UAE’s tune and not Egypt’s hence the outcome didn’t satisfy Egypt and Mada Masr has already reported that Egypt wants to drop off Haftar at the nearest exit but the UAE doesn’t support this action.