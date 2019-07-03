What's new

A guest from the future , a short flim on indebth SU 35 capablities

batmannow

batmannow

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 28, 2008
18,430
-15
7,838
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
A guest from the future, is a short flim on SU35s, it's capablities, it's manufacturing, it's building and its capablities which never seen before, it's a must for pakistanis to look and find more ideas about thier up comming projects!
Watch it, later we can discus it
 
A

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
1,968
9
3,914
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Too much chest thumping

saying things like when Su35 takes off the F16s in Syria don’t even take off

eh ok
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
2,875
93
8,634
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
batmannow said:
A guest from the future, is a short flim on SU35s, it's capablities, it's manufacturing, it's building and its capablities which never seen before, it's a must for pakistanis to look and find more ideas about thier up comming projects!
Watch it, later we can discus it
Click to expand...
What does this have to do with Pakistan Air Force?

Wrong Thread!

Mods are welcome to move this to: New fighter for PAF Doctrine?

We've discussed everything from F-35 to flying rickshaws there. Why should a Russian jet be treated any different - not that PAF would ever consider it to begin with.

@waz @BHarwana @LeGenD
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
aamirzs Jirga | Guest - Yao Jing | 3rd August 2020 Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0
Jyotish Something is wrong with the number of guests at certain threads Suggestions & Discussions 15
StormBreaker PM as Guest on CoViD-19 fund Live transmission - 92News COVID-19 Coronavirus 12
Champion_Usmani Guest Column | Back to the Drawing Board Indian Defence Forum 2
B ‘MUJIB BORSHO’ March 17 grand event postponed for Corona virus,Foreign guests are not coming for now COVID-19 Coronavirus 19
Viet Vietnamese rank second in number of guest workers in Japan China & Far East 1
-=virus=- Why Republic Day chief guest Bolsonaro evokes controversy in India Central & South Asia 5
Minho Brazilian Pm Jair Bolsonaro to be Chief Guest at Republic Day celebration 2020 Central & South Asia 8
Suriya BJP's Nighat Abbass Vs Pakistani guests Strategic & Foreign Affairs 63
undercover JIX Guptas wanted 'welcome party' for wedding guests at OR Tambo airport Central & South Asia 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top