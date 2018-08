‘A good satellite does what it is told’: US warns Turkey & other allies against buying Russian S-400

Published time: 24 Aug, 2018 03:07Edited time: 24 Aug, 2018 03:39© Grigory Dukor / ReutersOnce again warning Turkey against buying Russian S-400 air-defense systems, the US State Department has gone a step further, to virtually threaten all its NATO and other allies with sanctions should they consider similar deals.Noting that the ahead-of-schedule S-400 deliveries to Turkey would be anotherfor the US, the State Department's Heather Nauert stressed that Washington rejects other nations’ plans to diversify their defense system supplies. Earlier this week Rosoboronexport confirmed that the first batch of launchers will be transferred to Ankara in 2019.Nauert said.Read moreThe spokeswoman noted that the US had already made itif they go ahead with buying Russian systems. The so-called Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) mandates the US administration to punish entities engaging in significant transactions with Russia’s defense sector companies.Turkey and the US are currently seeing a souring of bilateral relations, which on the surface revolved around the fate of Pastor Andrew Brunson, whom Ankara refuses to surrender to the US. Brunson, a US citizen who has resided in Turkey for over two decades, was arrested on terrorism and espionage charges as part of Ankara’s probe into the 2016 failed military coup. He is facing up to 35 years in prison if convicted.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over recent weeks repeatedly accused the White House of waging an economic war against the country, with the lira witnessing a massive drop against the dollar after the introduction of sanctions against Turkish steel and aluminum imports.Ankara also repeatedly defended its sovereign right to buy weapons from any supplier it wants. The US, in turn, had been twisting Ankara’s arms, threatening to halt the delivery of F-35 stealth fighters, claiming Turkey’s human rights record wasn’t clean enough and that data collected by the S-400 may potentially expose the jets’ vulnerabilities.Read moreThe actual issue is not about interoperability between Russian and NATO systems, but about the US struggling to maintain its sphere of influence, former US diplomat Jim Jatras told RT.Jatras told RT.Jatras stressed.Turkey is not the only country that is being pressured by Washington because of plans to purchase Russia’s S-400. US lawmakers have been threatening sanctions against India if New Delhi goes ahead with the $5.7bn deal to purchase five units. India, just like Turkey, remains committed to its deal, which is expected to be announced by the end of the year.