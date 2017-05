When Narasimha Rao, the Indian National Congress (INC) Prime Minister, called for snap elections in 1996, it was time for Pakistan to brace itself for the events particularly if BJP came to power. The party had posed serious challenges to the INC coalition on charges of corruption and was poised to electioneer on issues that were most endearing to the philosophy of Bharat Varsha.Pre-election opinion polls indicated that BJP was most likely to emerge as the single largest party.The destiny placed me in the footsteps of a great Pakistani diplomat, S. M. Burke, who had been most instrumental in procuring Pakistan’s first nuclear reactor from Canada.The most challenging question for Pakistan’s security planners was: Would the party follow its rhetoric of nuclear testing if it came to power? As destiny would have it, I was the only officer in the General Staff with sound academic credentials in Nuclear Proliferation and Strategy.Though the study was simultaneously being carried out by many concerned branches, the ultimate responsibility of carrying out the final analysis for the General Staff in GHQ fell on my shoulders. The destiny placed me in the footsteps of a great Pakistani diplomat, S. M. Burke, who had been most instrumental in procuring Pakistan’s first nuclear reactor from Canada.Read more: India’s first use Nuclear Policy: Should Pakistan be worried? To carry out an accurate study, it was time for an in-depth appraisal of known Indian nuclear capabilities and development. The first step in the study was to pinpoint the deficiencies in India’s technical nuclear capabilities and what were they most likely to do to address them. Within a week, my team had read through and sifted extremely important findings of the Indian Nuclear and Space Development Programme.