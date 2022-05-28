A glimpse of late-medieval Hindu Kantaji Temple in Bangladesh

By XinhuaPublished: May 27, 2022 02:07 PM

Photo taken on May 18, 2022 shows the Hindu Kantaji Temple in Dinajpur, Bangladesh.(Photo: Xinhua)

Kantanagar Temple, commonly known as Kantaji Temple, which is a late-medieval Hindu temple, is an example of beautiful terracotta architecture in Bangladesh.The eye-catching temple is located in the northern Dinajpur district, some 338 km northwest of the national capital Dhaka. It once had nine spires, but all were destroyed in an earthquake in 1897.