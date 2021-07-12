What's new

A Glimpse of Chinese EVs: the dominant power to drive the world into the future of transportation

China is by far the world's largest car market and EV market. Its EV sales reached ~1.3 million in 2020. The majority of the sales come from Chinese auto-makers such as BYD, SAIC, and NIO, etc. , with BYD ranked 1st with 183,299 plug in EV sold in 2020, followed by Wuling with 165,600 and Tesla with 138,069 cars sold during 2020.

Global NEV sales ranking by country:
1625987457108.png

China annual NEV sales from 2014-2020


2020 new energy passenger car sales top 10: BYD, Wuling, Tesla, SAIC, GAC, Great Wall, NIO, Chery, FAW-VW, and SAIC-VW



New EV start-up monthly sales (June-2021) and half-year sales ranking : NIO, Li-Auto, Xpeng, Neta, and Leapmotor:


In addition, 4 Chinese EV makers, i.e., BYD, NIO, Xpeng, and Li Auto ranked top 20 by market cap value, which gives us a indication about the future direction of the auto industry. Chinese EV makers are well on the road to world dominance:
1625663385001.png


One can not talk about EVs without mention the battery, as a matter of fact, the power battery is the most important key component of EVs, in this aspect, China has already gained world dominance with CATL being the world's largest battery maker. Its market value reached ~200 billion USD recently, driven by the huge demand for power batteries for EVs. Notably, EV makers such as BYD also produce their own state-of-the-art batteries, and Chinese carmakers are collaborating closely with battery makers to develop new types of battery technology such as solid-state batteries and graphene batteries, etc. 600+km range has become standard, and the range reached 1,000km for newer models.
On another frontier, autonomous driving, China is also leading the way with Huawei introduced the world's first real L4 autonomous driving technology. The production model, Aarfox Alfa S, has been launched recently, which shows real ability to drive under complex road conditions without human intervention:

Now Chinese EV makers produce a full range of EVs from the top-end multi-million $ super racing cars to the very low budget EVs, and are phasing out ICE cars with an ever-increasing pace.



Part I: Longer-range

Mainstream Chinese EVs can now generally achieve ~600km NEDC range. A few of them can achieve 700+ km or higher ranges such as:

the 1,000+ km range representative models:

NIO ET7:


IM L7：




the 700+ km range representative models:

Zeekr 001: 700km NEDC range：


Xpeng P7:


Arcfox Alfa S:




To solve the range problem, battery swap technology is also available and was put into practice by NIO for all its models:

 
Part II: More Intelegent and smart

China is set to be the first country to realize self-driving for all vehicles:




The world's first real L4 autonomous driving, developed by HUAWEI, in collboration with BAIC Arcfox, The Arcfox Alfa S, has already released into the market:

Non-intervened autonomous driving throughout the journey:




In addition, XPeng, NIO, SAIC, BYD, etc, all have their own impressive autonomous driving program...


Part III: More luxurious

Both traditional and new start-up EV makers are bringing luxury to the EV field, representative models include:

The Hongqi EHS-9 full-size SUV:


The Hiphi X:

 
Part IV: higher performance

NIO EP9: set the Nurburgring Lap Record in 2017:



Hongqi S9, 0-100km within 1.9 seconds, the production model:

 
Part V: More affordable

Here, we will not just list the budget EVs, but looking into the value for money aspect, here are some representative models:

Talking about affordable EVs, the Wuling mini EV will come into a lot of people's minds:

Wuling mini EV:

MSRP starts from CNY 28,800 or USD 4,388

Dimension (L*W*H): 2917*1493*1621mm

Wheelbase length: 1940 mm

NEDC Range: 120-170 km



But as a matter of fact, the Wuling mini EV is no longer the most value for money EV, instead, this spot has been taken by the Changan Benben E-Star EV:

Comparable to the size of Suzuki Alto, MSRP starts from CNY 29,800 or USD 4,600. The most sold model however is the one for CNY 39,800 or USD 6,148, which has a 301km range and includes and is capable of fast charge. The car is based on a relatively old ICE car platform, but the value for money is unbeatable!




Then, we have a lot of sedans, SUVs which offer great value, representative models include:

The Carona size sedans:

BYD Qin Plus EV/PHEV: MSRP starts from 105,800 cny or 16,300 usd; NEDC Range: 400~600 km for the pure EV:


Geely Geometry A: MSRP starts from 118,700 cny or 18,300 usd; NEDC Range:430~600 km


GAC AION S: MSRP starts from 139,600 cny or 21,560 usd; NEDC Range: 410~602 km

 
I was in the NIO Power Day last week in Dishuihu, Shanghai. Very impressive tech show from NIO. Feel very amazed why I was on the NIO EC6's driver seat and finished the automated parking & automated battery swapping.
 
The CRV size SUVs:

Neta U: MSRP starts from 99,800 cny or 15,413 usd; NEDC Range: 40~610 km


GAC AION Y: MSRP starts from 104,600 cny or 16,155 usd; NEDC Range: 410~600 km


Leapmotor C11: MSRP starts from 159,800 cny or 24，679 usd; NEDC Range: 480~600 km, L2+ autonomous driving equipped for all models.




In addition, the BYD Han, also offer great value considering its performance: MSRP starts from 219,800 cny or 33,952 usd, with a 600+km range for EV models:


I also have an old thread here about affordable Chinese EVs:

The era of EV is coming: some most affordable EVs from Chinese EV makers

China is by far the largest market of electric vehicles. Several factors contribute to the wide use of EVs, such as the build-up of infrastructures such as charging stations and the technological advancement in battery technology which China has the lead in many fields, which ultimately...
defence.pk
 
Part VI: NEV, diversity:

In addtion to pure electric EVs, PHEV, range extender EV, and FCV, etc are all developing at rapid pace:

Li One range extender hybrid EV: achieved 5,000 monthly sales on average:


BYD Tang PHEV:


SAIC Maxus Euniq 7 Fuel Cell car

 
