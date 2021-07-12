A Glimpse of Chinese EVs: the dominant power to drive the world into the future of transportation

CATL plans to increase battery capacity 7-folds within 2020 Today the largest battery manufacturer in the world, Chinese group CATL has plans to expand its battery capacity to 230 GWh within this year.

Part I: Longer-range

China is by far the world's largest car market and EV market. Its EV sales reached ~1.3 million in 2020. The majority of the sales come from Chinese auto-makers such as BYD, SAIC, and NIO, etc. , with BYD ranked 1st with 183,299 plug in EV sold in 2020, followed by Wuling with 165,600 and Tesla with 138,069 cars sold during 2020.Global NEV sales ranking by country:China annual NEV sales from 2014-20202020 new energy passenger car sales top 10: BYD, Wuling, Tesla, SAIC, GAC, Great Wall, NIO, Chery, FAW-VW, and SAIC-VWNew EV start-up monthly sales (June-2021) and half-year sales ranking : NIO, Li-Auto, Xpeng, Neta, and Leapmotor:In addition, 4 Chinese EV makers, i.e., BYD, NIO, Xpeng, and Li Auto ranked top 20 by market cap value, which gives us a indication about the future direction of the auto industry. Chinese EV makers are well on the road to world dominance:docs.google.comOne can not talk about EVs without mention the battery, as a matter of fact, the power battery is the most important key component of EVs, in this aspect, China has already gained world dominance with CATL being the world's largest battery maker. Its market value reached ~200 billion USD recently, driven by the huge demand for power batteries for EVs. Notably, EV makers such as BYD also produce their own state-of-the-art batteries, and Chinese carmakers are collaborating closely with battery makers to develop new types of battery technology such as solid-state batteries and graphene batteries, etc. 600+km range has become standard, and the range reached 1,000km for newer models.On another frontier, autonomous driving, China is also leading the way with Huawei introduced the world's first real L4 autonomous driving technology. The production model, Aarfox Alfa S, has been launched recently, which shows real ability to drive under complex road conditions without human intervention:Now Chinese EV makers produce a full range of EVs from the top-end multi-million $ super racing cars to the very low budget EVs, and are phasing out ICE cars with an ever-increasing pace.Mainstream Chinese EVs can now generally achieve ~600km NEDC range. A few of them can achieve 700+ km or higher ranges such as:the 1,000+ km range representative models:NIO ET7:IM L7：the 700+ km range representative models:Zeekr 001: 700km NEDC range：Xpeng P7:Arcfox Alfa S:To solve the range problem, battery swap technology is also available and was put into practice by NIO for all its models: