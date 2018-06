Left Bank at Madinat Jumeirah to close

A ghost town called Dubai is in the making at a frantic speed!



Emirates Towers most restaurants have shut!



Souk al Bahar most restaurants and stores have shut!



Bur Juman and Wafi mall are DEAD!



Al Ghurair, Arabian Center and Sunset mall are mostly dead!



Lamcy Plaza caught fire in Mar 17 and was to open in Aug 17 but shut till now!



Gold souk in Deira and Bur Dubai stores are empty for the first time in 40 plus years!



Karama people can find parking for the first time since 2000 with majority stores shut.



New Gold Souk and Gold souks of Festival city and Dubai mall have all closed stores.



Hotels like Savoy Crest, Panorama, Jormand, Ramada, Richmond have all shut!



Now the latest ghost area is Madinat Jumeirah where the owner of Pacha club ran away in 2016 which remains shut.



Now the iconic Left Bank and Agency bars since 15 years are shutting!



Neighbouring Jumeirah beach hotel is shut for “repairs” while 360 degree bar and all restaurants shut!



Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Safari Park are shut too. Bollywood Park could shut any day.



Abraaj & UBL have just fired hundreds last week. Grant Thornton could go bust.



With thousands of students leaving this month onwards from schools and Etisalat connections shut for 30,000 in Apr 18, Dubai’s evolution to a ghost city is nearing completion by Sept 2018!



And yeah property is selling for 500 dirhams per square ft instead of 2,500 dirhams a few years ago!