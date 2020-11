jamahir said: A lot of the world uses fingers to eat. Even if we don't talk about the numbers what is your objection to clean fingers to eat ? The Chinese habit of using wood chopsticks needs trees to be cut down. And Google says that sulfur dioxide used as preservative on the chopstick wood is bad for health. Click to expand...

You are right, people in many parts of world are still using their fingers to eat like they have been for thousands of years, which is understandable. but some of them are claiming their food taste better with fingers, that is just hilarious."Clean finger" is at best a perception.