A forgotten hero of 80s and 90s - Wahi Wahanvi

While discussing our childhood of 80s and 90s wirh a friend, a long forgotten hero came in our discussion today. Wahi Wahanvi was a national hero, who brought colours into, what would've been otherwise, a black and white dull life of teenagers of that time.



Wahi Wahanvi, you deserve some recognition.



p.s. anyone who was burger or too innocent at that time, please search his name online to find out his great services to this nation.