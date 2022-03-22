What's new

A forgotten hero of 80s and 90s - Wahi Wahanvi

G

Gul_Khan_Peshawar

FULL MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
182
0
531
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
While discussing our childhood of 80s and 90s wirh a friend, a long forgotten hero came in our discussion today. Wahi Wahanvi was a national hero, who brought colours into, what would've been otherwise, a black and white dull life of teenagers of that time.

Wahi Wahanvi, you deserve some recognition.

p.s. anyone who was burger or too innocent at that time, please search his name online to find out his great services to this nation.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Imran Khan
The Story Behind Pakistan's Feminism Of The 70s And 80s
Replies
2
Views
220
Mentee
Mentee
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan new hero is a mason’s son
Replies
11
Views
820
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ahmet Pasha
Remembering A Pakistani Legend and A Pakistani Hero
Replies
0
Views
495
Ahmet Pasha
Ahmet Pasha
jus_chillin
The Forgotten Story Of Allah Bux Soomro, India’s Hero Who Strongly Opposed The ‘2 Nation’ Theory
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
hussain0216
hussain0216
B
  • Locked
Stranded Pakistanis in Bangladesh are forgotten victims
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
2K
The Eagle
The Eagle

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom