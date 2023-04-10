A Force Committed to Peace, Stability and Development While armies are primarily designed for defense and protection of a country's sovereignty, they can also play a critical role in promoting national unity, economic development, and social progress. One of the most significant contributions of armies to nation-building is their role in...

While armies are primarily designed for defense and protection of a country's sovereignty, they can also play a critical role in promoting national unity, economic development, and social progress. One of the most significant contributions of armies to nation-building is their role in maintaining peace and stability. A stable and secure environment is essential for economic development and social progress, and armies can help provide the necessary security to ensure that these goals can be achieved. By protecting the borders of a country and maintaining law and order within its borders, armies can help create an environment that is conducive to economic growth and development.Moreover, armies can also contribute to the development of infrastructure and social programs. For example, in many countries, armies have been involved in the construction of roads, bridges, and other vital infrastructure projects. Additionally, armies can help with disaster relief efforts, such as providing aid during natural disasters or assisting with the distribution of essential supplies during times of crisis.Through their participation in the international competitions, soldiers develop critical skills such as problem-solving, leadership, and teamwork, which are essential for the overall development of the armed forces. These skills can help improve the readiness and preparedness of the military for future challenges.The International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition is one such annual event that brings together military personnel from around the world to compete in a range of physical and tactical challenges. By hosting military personnel from around the world and facilitating interaction and exchange, the competition promotes international goodwill and cooperation. This helps build strong diplomatic ties with other countries and promote Pakistan's economic and political interests on the global stage. Furthermore, by learning from their counterparts from other countries, Pakistan Armed Forces can gain exposure to new tactics, techniques, and technologies, which can improve their overall capabilities and preparedness for future challenges.6th PATS Competition was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi, in which seven Pakistan Army teams, Pakistan Navy and ten international teams including Bahrain, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Morocco, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Jordan, USA, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Qatar, while, teams of Azerbaijan, Canada, Gambia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Maldives, Senegal, Sudan, the UAE and the UK participated as observers. The competition continued day and night from March 7-9 in the mountainous and rugged terrain of Pabbi. Over the years, the competition has gained much popularity and has become an international team spirit evaluation event.While addressing at the occasion, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir appreciated the participating teams for their professionalism, endurance and high morale displayed during various stages of the exercise. He reiterated, “As a training exercise, PATS appropriately replicates the degree of emphasis given by all armies on physical fitness, combat skills and teamwork of their troops in the face of evolving character of warfare. To this end, Pakistan Army upholds soldierly attributes of courage, mutual cooperation, resilience and competence, which have been displayed during our ongoing fight against terrorism”.Continuing along similar lines, in his interaction with local notables, elected representatives and people from different walks of life in Balochistan, he emphasized that “a handful of misguided elements cannot shake the resolve of the people of Balochistan and the Armed Forces, committed towards ensuring peace and prosperity”. He laid particular emphasis on the socioeconomic development of the area and announced welfare projects related to education, installation of solar systems, fisheries, water, health, sports and livelihood.Similarly, during his visit to Formation Headquarters in South Waziristan, he appreciated the counterterrorism efforts and the provision of an enabling environment for the completion of socioeconomic development projects that are vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs). COAS reiterated the resolve of the Army to fight against terrorism till the elimination of the menace. He vowed that sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan would not go in vain and complete peace would return to Pakistan. He highlighted the importance of the synergy between various state institutions and in particular, the importance of the people of Pakistan towards the collective fight against terrorism.Pakistan Armed Forces are steadfast and committed to eliminating the threat of terrorism at all costs, with a faith in its ability to leave our future generations with a peaceful, secure and prosperous Pakistan.