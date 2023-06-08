What's new

🏆 A first for Mankind: Caltech successfully transmits solar power from space to Earth

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
32,923
30
21,328
Country
United States
Location
United States
oldsketch.png


www.pv-tech.org

Caltech successfully transmits solar power from space to Earth

A satellite launched by Caltech has received and transmitted solar power to Earth, the first time this has been done.
www.pv-tech.org www.pv-tech.org

A satellite launched by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) has successfully received and transmitted solar power back to Earth, the first time solar power has been transmitted to Earth in this manner.

Researchers launched the satellite, known as the Space Solar Power Demonstrator, on 3 January this year, which has tested a number of processes and components. Chief among these is the microwave array for power-transfer low-orbit experiment (MAPLE), an array of flexible lightweight power transmitters placed one foot away from two separate receiver arrays on the demonstrator, which receive light from the sun.

The MAPLE array received sunlight, converted it to direct current and fed the current through the transmitters to light up a pair of lights on the satellite. Critically, these transmitters also transferred energy back to Earth, where Caltech researchers detected the transmitted energy via a receiver on the roof of the university’s Gordon and Betty Moore Laboratory of Engineering, demonstrating that solar power can be gathered in space, and transmitted to Earth.

“Through the experiments we have run so far, we received confirmation that MAPLE can transmit power successfully to receivers in space,” said Ali Hajimiri, Bren professor of electrical engineering and medical engineering and co-director of the Space Solar Power Project, of which the MAPLE array is a part.

“We have also been able to program the array to direct its energy toward Earth, which we detected here at Caltech. We had, of course, tested it on Earth, but now we know that it can survive the trip to space and operate there.”

The researchers also announced that the signal received on Earth appeared “at the expected time and frequency”, and that it matched the frequency shift that the team had expected. The MAPLE array was also not sealed, exposing it and its transmissions to the environmental conditions of space, such as large temperature swings and the presence of solar radiation, so the success of the experiment is encouraging on a number of fronts.

Space-based solar power is an exciting concept for the solar industry, with solar panels built in space not limited by many of the conditions present on Earth. Space-based solar panels would not have their effective hours limited by the day-night cycle experienced on Earth, and there is vastly more room to build and operate facilities.

The sector has received considerable attention in recent years, with a Japanese project led by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry aiming to demonstrate the transfer of power from space to the Earth by 2025.

Historically, satellites have been used for data collection and analysis in the solar sector, but with Caltech’s MAPLE work demonstrating the efficacy of space-based power transfer, and earlier than other groups expected, transmitting solar power directly from space could see greater interest in the future.



www.spacesolar.caltech.edu

Team — Space Solar Power Project

www.spacesolar.caltech.edu www.spacesolar.caltech.edu

Principal Investigators​


Professor Harry Atwater
Professor Harry Atwater
Howard Hughes Professor of Applied Physics and Materials Science; Director, Joint Center for Artificial Photosynthesis


Professor Ali Hajimiri
Professor Ali Hajimiri
Bren Professor of Electrical Engineering and Medical Engineering; Co-Director, Space-Based Solar Power Project


Professor Sergio Pellegrino
Professor Sergio Pellegrino
Joyce and Kent Kresa Professor of Aeronautics and Professor of Civil Engineering; Jet Propulsion Laboratory Senior Research Scientist; Co-Director, Space-Based Solar Power Project

Project Manager​

Dr. Richard Madonna
Dr. Richard Madonna

Bren Visiting Associate in Aerospace​


DANIEL P. SCHARF
DANIEL P. SCHARF

Research Scientists​


Dr. Mike Kelzenberg
Dr. Mike Kelzenberg
Senior Research Scientist in Applied Physics & Materials Science




Dr. Emily Warmann
Dr. Emily Warmann
Assistant Research Staff in Applied Physics & Materials Science



Dr. Terry Gdoutos
Dr. Terry Gdoutos
Research Scientist in Aerospace


Postdoctoral Scholars​

Pilar Espinet-Gonzalez, Ali Naqavi, Nina Vaidya, Daniel Turk, M. Reza Hashemi

Graduate Students​

Samuel Loke, Christophe Leclerc, Thibaud Talon, Fabien Royer, Michael Marshall, Antonio Pedivellano, Austin Fikes, Matan Gal-Katziri

Alumni​

Jeff Bosco, Dennis Callahan, Tatiana Roy, Jing-Shun Huang, Philip Saive, Manan Arya, Melanie Delapierre, Nicholas Lee, Lee Wilson, Miguel Bessa, Florian Bohn, Behrooz Abiri
 
Last edited:
R

Redbeanpaste

FULL MEMBER
Jun 6, 2020
170
0
185
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
So why can't we wait for solar energy to reach earth to harness it. Why do we need to way lay it in space and send it to earth. Its not like its going to get here any faster....
 
Tamerlane

Tamerlane

FULL MEMBER
May 30, 2012
921
1
2,432
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Redbeanpaste said:
So why can't we wait for solar energy to reach earth to harness it. Why do we need to way lay it in space and send it to earth. Its not like its going to get here any faster....
Click to expand...

Yes, that question makes sense. There’s far more solar energy coming to earth than we can harness. Why would we beam it back from a satellite?
 
Jazzbot

Jazzbot

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 27, 2010
10,021
14
24,622
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bahrain
Redbeanpaste said:
So why can't we wait for solar energy to reach earth to harness it. Why do we need to way lay it in space and send it to earth. Its not like its going to get here any faster....
Click to expand...



Read the article for answer:


Space-based solar power is an exciting concept for the solar industry, with solar panels built in space not limited by many of the conditions present on Earth. Space-based solar panels would not have their effective hours limited by the day-night cycle experienced on Earth, and there is vastly more room to build and operate facilities.
 
DabbuSardar

DabbuSardar

FULL MEMBER
Jul 28, 2022
644
-5
370
Country
India
Location
United States
So we got the dyson sphere, skynet getting activated by chatGpt, hadron collider producing god and his particle’s somewhere in cheese country, seems like hollywood and simpsons are the best forecasters for our future :lol:

Gotta go watch that new transformer movie this weekend :partay:
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
NASA astronauts successfully install new roll-out solar array on ISS
Replies
0
Views
310
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Global Times: China to search for habitable planets beyond solar system
Replies
1
Views
130
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
MIT: Paper-thin solar cell can turn any surface into a power source
Replies
0
Views
369
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
The most distant spacecraft in the solar system — Where are they now?
Replies
0
Views
274
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
China’s space station will run high-energy beam experiment for controversial solar power plant: chief scientist
Replies
1
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom