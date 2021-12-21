A fire hits an Israeli Dolphin-class submarine Because of “human error” .. and the damage is big..

A fire broke out on board a Dolphin-class submarine of the Israeli Navy, on October 20The Hebrew newspaper, Maariv, revealed that a fire broke out on board a Dolphin-class submarine of the Israeli Navy last Tuesday, while it was inspecting a technician at a base in Haifa. She stated that the fire broke out during the repair of a technical malfunction in a submarine that had previously been declared out of service, and that the cause of the fire was due to human error by a member of the technical crew, noting that “relatively large” damage was caused to the electrical panels inside the submarine.And “Maariv” quoted sources familiar with the event, that the behavior of the technical team member appropriately prevented the outbreak of a larger fire and the end of the accident in a more serious manner. The newspaper quoted an Israeli army spokesman as saying: “As part of the maintenance work of the electrical system on one of the submarines, a fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished, without causing any injuries. The fire caused minor damage to the submarine’s electrical system,” adding that the accident was being investigated.The newspaper stated that about 4 months ago, a soldier was seriously injured during a technical work inside a naval ship, and that caused a fire on board, and several other safety accidents occurred in the Navy recently, and in the wake of which a “relatively high” commander was dismissed and others reprimanded.