A FEW MISCONCEPTIONS



DISSEMINATE:



Amid so many speculations about the budget allocations for defence, the luxurious lifestyle of officers and so many myths. Without giving minute details, lets clarify a few misconceptions which are being propagated by those who work on agendas and pollute the minds of others, while trying to create a rift between army and their origin (civilian).



1. Not more than 10 % officers reach the rank of Brigadier that is BPS 20. Ratio as compared to civil services is very low; as in civil services about 70 % officers reach this pay scale.



2. About 2% officers become Maj. Gen. and this %age is further reduced to decimal points for a Lt. Gen. Those who rise to this rank are because of their personal/professional brilliance and dedication to the profession. It has nothing to do with anyone’s background, as generally perceived that son of a General would also become one. Whereas, sons of civilians and lower army ranks have got to the COAS rank.



3. All army officers pay their utility bills no exception whatsoever.



4. All army officers and other ranks pay income tax as it is deducted at source for all ranks. Which for officers is almost two months of their total pay for one year.



5. If official residence is alloted, house rent is deducted.



6. No-one less than a Brig. is authorized an official vehicle and the use of it is restricted for personal purposes.



7. Officers become member of Army housing scheme from very initial days, dedicated amount is deducted from their pay/salary throughout their service and on their retirement a large chunk of their pension (commute) has to be paid to get that 3 bed apartment. No more independent houses.



8. DHA plot as service benefit is allotted to good discipline army offrs, JCOs, or to Shuhada families. Less Shuhada families, others have to pay the cost of land in installments even after their retirement. Only developmental charges are waived off as a benefit.



9. Agricultural land is not allotted to all officers, but given only to the families of Shuhadas, and officers/soldiers who get a major disability like amputation of limbs during any operation/s. And few senior officers as recognition of their services.



10. AWT is a commercial organisation which is self governing and generates funds thorough various business, and then deposit taxes in govt treasury. AWT was raised to re-employ the 90% of officers who get Retired at the age bracket of 44-49 yrs.; unlike civil employees who retire at 60 yrs. and the job contracts are based on 3 years.



11. The most common misconception; Officers are NOT FA pass Only. They get a degree of BS from NUST after 2 yrs of passing out. This BS program is 4 yrs duration that is divided in 2 halves. 2 yrs academic studies at PMA and 2 years after PMA. ENGINEER, SIGNALS, EME Officers are engineering degree holder from NUST. Other than various inland and foreign courses staff college; qualified officers have degree of MS from NDU. Few officers who are likely to be Gen. officer go through Warcourse and selected once they complete their PhD in Strategic studies. Otherwise FA pass officers can't behave and talk the way most of the army officers conduct themselves.



12. There is nothing like a "bloody civilian" known to Army as 90% of officers/soldiers belong to a pure civilian background and remaining 10% also have lot of relatives and friends in civil; one can't abuse his own people.



13. Few exceptions are always there who behave in a way that is totally unacceptable and below the dignity level but for them system is in-place and they are penalised accordingly, but due to the inward nature of the institute, it does not get public.



14. Army can't be isolated from the rest of the society as it belongs to roots of this land with the same issues/problems, as faced by all others.



15. The difference in their approach is because of management and adherence to procedures. Cantonments are green and beautiful as lot of effort goes in, whereas in civil, municipal corporation are supposed to do the same job but due to obvious reasons they don't deliver that much.



16. The Defence budget is propagated as very large though it is less 18% of the total budget. There are reasons to have credible deterrence and for that you need military equipment that cost money. For comparison, the Defence budget of Pakistan is 7 times less than its main adversary; the per capita expenditure on a soldier is amongst the lowest across the globe.



17. At the end, this army belongs to this beautiful land of Pakistan. Each one of us is trying to contribute towards its Betterment and Security; so that our next generations can prosper and live a peaceful life. No profession is better than any other profession, no one has the right to look down on any other profession as they all contribute towards our country.



18. Unity is strength, we are like a punch when together, no army can ever win if not supported by the public and their moral support. Army can not defend this land at their own if not sure about the support from this brave nation.



19. Please don't fall prey to those who want to split us. A litmus test to identify such miscreants/a- holes is their manipulation of facts and figures, propagation of wrong Comparisons, while associating negativity with the security forces. We as nation need to stand high together against all odds. We are much better and can perform much better together!!



Hope this clears things

Regards

A Soldier