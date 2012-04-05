A father gets injured shielding his children from deadly gunfire at a Bronx New York, US

|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Indian doctor tries to kill own father in ICU. gets caught
|Members Club
|5
|I
|My son innocent, was in Dubai to get me rid off debt: father of alleged IS supporter from Kashmir
|Central & South Asia
|0
|more proof of the US becoming a corrupt Police state, father of 6 gets killed, Cop gets away
|Americas
|47
|Mastan Khan Father of 22 unfazed by displacement, says only interested in getting fourth wife
|Pakistan's Internal Security
|49
|Nawaz sharif was allowed to visit his father in Pak, Mush also allowed NS, SS to get treatment in UK
|Pakistani Siasat
|37
|Snowdens father "My son wont get fair trial in US"
|Americas
|23
|Malalas father may get job in Pak High Commission
|Social & Current Events
|21
|Girl gets 34-year imprisonment for throwing acid on ex-fiance's father
|Social & Current Events
|3
|‘The Lockdown Killed My Father’: Farmer Suicides Add to India’s Virus Misery
|Central & South Asia
|0
|Air Marshal Asghar Khan Father of Pakistan Air Force
|Members Club
|0