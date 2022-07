Although this article is about India, it is equally true for Bangladesh, as it was also true for East Asian economies. No country in the world escaped poverty unless it first reigned over the high breeding rate. This is the only path of sustainable development and only exception if you have small population and hundreds of billion Petrodollar earning every year.​

​

A falling fertility rate was a major factor in India’s post 1991 growth ​

A falling fertility rate was a major factor in India’s post 1991 growth A resultant rise in household savings pumped bank credit into our economy but the trend has peaked

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Photo: HTUpdated: 26 Jul 2022, 09:53 PM IST Vivek Kaul A resultant rise in household savings pumped bank credit into our economy but the trend has peakedThis week marks the 31st anniversary of the famous budget speech that former PM Manmohan Singh gave as finance minister on 24 July 1991. As Singh had said, paraphrasing French writer Victor Hugo: “No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come."The time did come for India in the years that followed. Measures taken to open up the economy that were a part of that 1991 budget are often offered as the primary reason for the fast economic growth we have seen since then.In all the analysis of India’s economic growth, the economic reforms of 1991 take the front seat, as they should. But there is another important factor that we tend to miss out on; a fall in India’s fertility rate and how that helped the Indian economy grow.After 2011, the economic impact of a falling total fertility rate in terms of higher savings kept in banks financing greater lending started to taper off. As of March 2022, deposits in banks were at 69.6% and lending at 50.3%, which is very similar to the 2011 figures.Currently, India’s total fertility rate stands at 2. It is already lower than the replacement rate. What this means is that the economic benefit of a lower total fertility rate leading to higher savings has more or less been used up, though the issue of population control remains a political hot potato.Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla, Lok Sabha member of Parliament from Gorakhpur, recently said that he wanted to introduce a private member’s bill on population control. Thankfully, the government in the Rajya Sabha has said: “Efforts… have been successful in reining in the growth of population…Hence, the government is not contemplating any legislative measures."To conclude, post 2011, our economic growth has slowed. Between March 2011 and March 2022, growth averaged 5.4% per year, lower than the 6.2% per year in the 20-year period prior to that. There are several reasons for this: the high inflation that prevailed between 2010 and 2013, the lackadaisical second term of the United Progressive Alliance government, the demonetization of November 2016, which was a setback to India’s large informal economy, the botched up implementation of the goods and services tax, and finally, the spread of the covid pandemic.