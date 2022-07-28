What's new

A falling fertility rate was a major factor in India's post 1991 growth.

Although this article is about India, it is equally true for Bangladesh, as it was also true for East Asian economies. No country in the world escaped poverty unless it first reigned over the high breeding rate. This is the only path of sustainable development and only exception if you have small population and hundreds of billion Petrodollar earning every year.​

A falling fertility rate was a major factor in India’s post 1991 growth

Photo: HT
Photo: HT 4 min read.Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 09:53 PM ISTVivek Kaul

A resultant rise in household savings pumped bank credit into our economy but the trend has peaked

This week marks the 31st anniversary of the famous budget speech that former PM Manmohan Singh gave as finance minister on 24 July 1991. As Singh had said, paraphrasing French writer Victor Hugo: “No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come."

The time did come for India in the years that followed. Measures taken to open up the economy that were a part of that 1991 budget are often offered as the primary reason for the fast economic growth we have seen since then. Between March 1991 and March 2011, the country grew at 6.2% per year. In the two decades before March 1991, the country had grown at 4.3% per year.

On the face of it, the difference between 6.2% per year and 4.3% per year doesn’t sound like much. Nonetheless, it is worth noting that at a growth of 6% per year, the size of an economy doubles in 12 years and at a rate of 4% per annum, it doubles in 18 years.

In all the analysis of India’s economic growth, the economic reforms of 1991 take the front seat, as they should. But there is another important factor that we tend to miss out on; a fall in India’s fertility rate and how that helped the Indian economy grow.

In 1971, the country’s total fertility rate was at 5.2. That is, on average, 100 women had 520 children during their child-bearing years. By 1991, this had come down to 3.6.

There is a link between family size and financial savings or deposits in the country’s banking system. As Charlie Robertson writes in The Time-Travelling Economist: Why Education, Electricity and Fertility Rate Are Key to Escaping Poverty: “When families have lots of children, the children become the parents’ “savings". By the time they become teenagers [they] are hopefully earning an income… Eventually, they become your pension and can provide housing when you’re old."

The point here is that when families have many children, they don’t need savings. Also, if there are five or six children in a family, as an average Indian family had in the 1960s and early 1970s, there is a high chance that the family won’t “have any money left over to save" even if they wanted to.

In 1971, total bank deposits in India amounted to just 12.6% of gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of the size of an economy during a year. With more than five children in an average family, it was hardly surprising that overall savings were so low.

By 1991, total bank deposits in India had increased to 33.4% of GDP. As Robertson writes: “If your country has a total fertility rate above 3, then your lack of savings means that the deposits in your country’s banking system will probably be less than 30% of the GDP." In India’s case, savings were more than 33% of GDP in 1991 despite the total fertility rate being above 3.

This is something that helped the Indian economy take off post 1991. As Robertson writes: “The benefits of these savings accrue to the whole country via deposits that are placed in an expanding banking system which then lower the cost of money. The volume of savings rises, so more factories can be built to create jobs and the cost of borrowing of those savings falls, so more of those factories will be profitable and can expand quickly."

Our total fertility rate kept falling after 1991, and by 2011, it was at 2.4. This fall kept pushing up bank deposits, which peaked at 70.6% in 2010. These rising deposits in turn funded increased lending by banks, which rose from 10% of GDP in 1971 to 20.2% in 1991 and 51.6% in 2011.

After 2011, the total fertility rate neared the replacement rate of 2.1. If, on average, 100 women have 210 children during their childbearing years and this continues over the decades, a country’s population eventually stabilizes.

After 2011, the economic impact of a falling total fertility rate in terms of higher savings kept in banks financing greater lending started to taper off. As of March 2022, deposits in banks were at 69.6% and lending at 50.3%, which is very similar to the 2011 figures.

Currently, India’s total fertility rate stands at 2. It is already lower than the replacement rate. What this means is that the economic benefit of a lower total fertility rate leading to higher savings has more or less been used up, though the issue of population control remains a political hot potato.

Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla, Lok Sabha member of Parliament from Gorakhpur, recently said that he wanted to introduce a private member’s bill on population control. Thankfully, the government in the Rajya Sabha has said: “Efforts… have been successful in reining in the growth of population…Hence, the government is not contemplating any legislative measures."

To conclude, post 2011, our economic growth has slowed. Between March 2011 and March 2022, growth averaged 5.4% per year, lower than the 6.2% per year in the 20-year period prior to that. There are several reasons for this: the high inflation that prevailed between 2010 and 2013, the lackadaisical second term of the United Progressive Alliance government, the demonetization of November 2016, which was a setback to India’s large informal economy, the botched up implementation of the goods and services tax, and finally, the spread of the covid pandemic.
Vivek Kaul is the author of ‘Bad Money’.

A falling fertility rate was a major factor in India’s post 1991 growth

A resultant rise in household savings pumped bank credit into our economy but the trend has peaked
Lol, as usual...South Asians repeating anachronistic talking points from the 1960-70s that have been long debunked, and the entire field of demography and population studies has moved on to a more nuanced & specialized understanding of the subject. God, please save my people from this particular phenomenon :cry: I remember the first time I mentioned "over-population concerns" to a professional demographer (now Professor) at a conference at UC Berkeley; she literally looked at me as if I had told her that Earth was flat. You could just see the "What the f*ck are you even talking about? Nobody believes this long-debunked myth any longer" on her face. Fortunately, she calmly went on to educate me and refer me to some latest published papers and two books on the subject. This was back in 2014, and here you still have people posting this type of garbage in 2022 lol.

The author of this stupid article most likely has no acumen in developmental economics or population studies. Yet, he wrote a whole *** article in a public newspaper as if he were an expert. And of course, people lacking background knowledge in both fields will eat it up like hot cakes. Typical S. Asian behavior

I can write a lot because I have at least beginner-level expertise in the field, but its futile. A few data points do not break long prevalent myths. But I'll give a few nuggets off of the top of my head. Uzbekistan is richer and far more developed (High HDI) than both India and Bangladesh. And Uzbek fertility rate has been rising over the past few decades when they experienced the highest growth and surpassed South Asia decisively. There are literally TONS of such examples from all across the world: Non-Oil countries with healthy birth rates doing much better than S. Asia in almost every aspect. How come? Afterall, I thought one can not get developed/progress unless they crater their birth rates to an unhealthy low level....as South Asian "intellectual" (lol) circles would have you believe? :disagree:
 
Lol, as usual...South Asians repeating anachronistic talking points from the 1960-70s that have been long debunked, and the entire field of demography and population studies has moved on to a more nuanced & specialized understanding of the subject. God, please save my people from this particular phenomenon :cry: I remember the first time I mentioned "over-population concerns" to a professional demographer (now Professor) at a conference at UC Berkeley; she literally looked at me as if I had told her that Earth was flat. You could just see the "What the f*ck are you even talking about? Nobody believes this long-debunked myth any longer" on her face. Fortunately, she calmly went on to educate me and refer me to some latest published papers and two books on the subject. This was back in 2014, and here you still have people posting this type of garbage in 2022 lol.

The author of this stupid article most likely has no acumen in developmental economics or population studies. Yet, he wrote a whole *** article in a public newspaper as if he were an expert. And of course, people lacking background knowledge in both fields will eat it up like hot cakes. Typical S. Asian behavior

I can write a lot because I have at least beginner-level expertise in the field, but its futile. A few data points do not break long prevalent myths. But I'll give a few nuggets off of the top of my head. Uzbekistan is richer and far more developed (High HDI) than both India and Bangladesh. And Uzbek fertility rate has been rising over the past few decades when they experienced the highest growth and surpassed South Asia decisively. There are literally TONS of such examples from all across the world: Non-Oil countries with healthy birth rates doing much better than S. Asia in almost every aspect. How come? Afterall, I thought one can not get developed/progress unless they crater their birth rates to an unhealthy low level....as South Asian "intellectual" (lol) circles would have you believe? :disagree:
I think you should read AMARTYA SEN'S monographs, and knowing he was and still is a Nobel- winner professor in developmental economics, I think he knows a thing or two about the subject and probably a bit more than you do.


He linked TFR and women's improved job prospects (gender equality in education and jobs) as major factor in Bangladesh' rise of GDP per capita (lowering of TFR and simultaneous high employment rate of women) compared to other countries in South Asia. Bangladesh initiated a program in the 1980's for rewarding parents to send their girl child to school. That is where it all started. Today Bangladesh has more girls than boys in school, and as a result fertility went down drastically because educated women made a decision to pursue careers instead of sitting at home with 7/8 children.

Not trying to convince you, but that is a subject to google in case you feel inclined. This HAS HAPPENED in Bangladesh. If you choose to have blinders on, it's your deal. Low birthrate is the first step in Bangladesh' case to have better standards of living.

Dr. Sen's family is originally from Bangladesh, but they moved to Kolkata after the partition. He tried to convince the Indian govt. to do the same (lower TFR and give women better opportunities) after he won the Nobel, but Modi was not receptive. That is why India still lags behind in both TFR and health (especially maternal health) indicators compared to Bangladesh and their gender equality in both education and jobs is subpar compared to ours.

This is one thing Pakistan can avoid, by not going down the path of India.
 
Lol, as usual...South Asians repeating anachronistic talking points from the 1960-70s that have been long debunked, and the entire field of demography and population studies has moved on to a more nuanced & specialized understanding of the subject. God, please save my people from this particular phenomenon :cry: I remember the first time I mentioned "over-population concerns" to a professional demographer (now Professor) at a conference at UC Berkeley; she literally looked at me as if I had told her that Earth was flat. You could just see the "What the f*ck are you even talking about? Nobody believes this long-debunked myth any longer" on her face. Fortunately, she calmly went on to educate me and refer me to some latest published papers and two books on the subject. This was back in 2014, and here you still have people posting this type of garbage in 2022 lol.

The author of this stupid article most likely has no acumen in developmental economics or population studies. Yet, he wrote a whole *** article in a public newspaper as if he were an expert. And of course, people lacking background knowledge in both fields will eat it up like hot cakes. Typical S. Asian behavior

I can write a lot because I have at least beginner-level expertise in the field, but its futile. A few data points do not break long prevalent myths. But I'll give a few nuggets off of the top of my head. Uzbekistan is richer and far more developed (High HDI) than both India and Bangladesh. And Uzbek fertility rate has been rising over the past few decades when they experienced the highest growth and surpassed South Asia decisively. There are literally TONS of such examples from all across the world: Non-Oil countries with healthy birth rates doing much better than S. Asia in almost every aspect. How come? Afterall, I thought one can not get developed/progress unless they crater their birth rates to an unhealthy low level....as South Asian "intellectual" (lol) circles would have you believe? :disagree:
Dude, no offence but your country of origin is Pakistan and that is a mess with a massive and fast growing population after 75 years of independence. It cannot sustain its huge 220 million+ population now and so will be in an even worse position by 2050 with around 400 million.

Uzbekhistan has a relatively small population(36 million) and is blessed with tons of natural resources like metals(gold) and uranium and also produces a lot of cotton.

It has an area more than 3 times that of BD with just 1/5th the population and so a lot more natural and agricultural resources compared to what BD would have. Around 1/3rd of this area is very fertile with lots of rain and another 1/3rd can be used for other agricultural purposes.

Cases like Uzbekhistan with small populations but lots of natural resources have already been mentioned in the article as exceptions to this rule. You just need to read the article fully.

In some sense Uzbekhistan is under populated for its size and so it makes sense for it to try to increase it's population but this is not the case for Pakistan, India and BD that are somewhat overpopulated as it is already.


PS - Uzbekhistan has a lower per capita nominal than BD and the gap is growing as BD is growing 1-2% a year faster. Even in PPP it is only 50% better than BD
 
India population growth rate is now at 1.05% with BD at 0.95%

Both countries are doing well to limit their population growth as otherwise they would be facing a catastrophe now.
 
In an undeveloped nation with few natural resources low fertility rate matters. It indicates availability of women in workforce. Fewer kids mean less time in household, hence the higher participation in labor pool.
 
Big difference between how BD and India controlled population growth.

BD did it by empowering women and putting them to work.

India is doing it by aborting millions of female foetuses every year.

There are more women in BD than men. Opposite is the case in India.

BD model is sustainable.

Indian model is not.

Big difference between how BD and India controlled population growth.

BD did it by empowering women and putting them to work.

India is doing it by aborting millions of female foetuses every year.

There are more women in BD than men. Opposite is the case in India.

BD model is sustainable.

Indian model is not.

I think India situation is not sustainable because of backdated cultural practices which current Modi Govt. did nothing to correct.

And it needed correcting quite a bit. Keeping females suppressed "where they belong" while singing propaganda of how progressive Modi's India is.

You cannot keep killing female fetuses just because you are uneducated and can get away with fetal murder, while the state apparatus looks the other way. How do these people perpetrate such acts and sleep at night?
 
I think India situation is not sustainable because of backdated cultural practices which current Modi Govt. did nothing to correct.

And it needed correcting quite a bit. Keeping females suppressed "where they belong" while singing propaganda of how progressive Modi's India is.

You cannot keep killing female fetuses just because you are uneducated and can get away with fetal murder, while the state apparatus looks the other way. How do these people perpetrate such acts and sleep at night?
Since independence they have murdered 100+ million female foetuses.

It’s by far the largest genocide ever perpetrated in human history.

Normally, genocide is perpetrated by a mad man.

But in India, entire non Muslim population is complicit.

No wonder they elected a genocidal maniac as PM.

It’s disgusting and we should call it out 24/7!!
 
Since independence they have murdered 100+ million female foetuses.

It’s by far the largest genocide ever perpetrated in human history.

Normally, genocide is perpetrated by a mad man.

But in India, entire non Muslim population is complicit.

No wonder they elected a genocidal maniac as PM.

It’s disgusting and we should call it out 24/7!!
To be honest - it is not all of India and only certain states and regions where female feticide exists. But yes, it is real.
 
Secular Ideologies are not sustainable though. People will stop having children like Japan and China because it's easier, then they start begging people to have children 😆
 
Since independence they have murdered 100+ million female foetuses.

It’s by far the largest genocide ever perpetrated in human history.

Normally, genocide is perpetrated by a mad man.

But in India, entire non Muslim population is complicit.

No wonder they elected a genocidal maniac as PM.

It’s disgusting and we should call it out 24/7!!
It is sad but true. More awareness and education is necessary to eradicate this situation.
 
It is sad but true. More awareness and education is necessary to eradicate this situation.
I have known women who have lost children because of miscarriage. The emotional toll on the mother-to-be is immeasurable.

Their life is never the same again, they often hear their lost children calling them in their dreams.

To intentionally do this is unthinkable to most mothers that I know, unless it is a medical dead end. I don't know how people cope with intentional feticide.
 
Secular Ideologies are not sustainable though. People will stop having children like Japan and China because it's easier, then they start begging people to have children 😆
I don't think population control has anything to do with religion. For a country like BD, it is essential for survival. Yes, we would encounter an ageing population at some point but the expectation is that we will be a much more developed society by then with high productivity per capita meaning greater ability for the working age population to support retirees. Once ageing population starts to become a problem, we can relax population control and allow immigration of young workers from poorer countries.
 

