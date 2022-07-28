A falling fertility rate was a major factor in India’s post 1991 growth.

AUz said: I remember the first time I mentioned "over-population concerns" to a professional demographer (now Professor) at a conference at UC Berkeley; she literally looked at me as if I had told her that Earth was flat. You could just see the "What the f*ck are you even talking about? Nobody believes this long-debunked myth any longer" on her face. Fortunately, she calmly went on to educate me and refer me to some latest published papers and two books on the subject. This was back in 2014, and here you still have people posting this type of garbage in 2022 lol.



The author of this stupid article most likely has no acumen in developmental economics or population studies. Yet, he wrote a whole *** article in a public newspaper as if he were an expert. And of course, people lacking background knowledge in both fields will eat it up like hot cakes. Typical S. Asian behavior



I can write a lot because I have at least beginner-level expertise in the field, but its futile. A few data points do not break long prevalent myths. But I'll give a few nuggets off of the top of my head. Uzbekistan is richer and far more developed (High HDI) than both India and Bangladesh. And Uzbek fertility rate has been rising over the past few decades when they experienced the highest growth and surpassed South Asia decisively. There are literally TONS of such examples from all across the world: Non-Oil countries with healthy birth rates doing much better than S. Asia in almost every aspect. How come? Afterall, I thought one can not get developed/progress unless they crater their birth rates to an unhealthy low level....as South Asian "intellectual" (lol) circles would have you believe? Lol, as usual...South Asians repeating anachronistic talking points from the 1960-70s that have been long debunked, and the entire field of demography and population studies has moved on to a more nuanced & specialized understanding of the subject. God, please save my people from this particular phenomenon

I think you should read AMARTYA SEN'S monographs, and knowing he was and still is a Nobel- winner professor in developmental economics, I think he knows a thing or two about the subject and probably a bit more than you do.He linked TFR and women's improved job prospects (gender equality in education and jobs) as major factor in Bangladesh' rise of GDP per capita (lowering of TFR and simultaneous high employment rate of women) compared to other countries in South Asia. Bangladesh initiated a program in the 1980's for rewarding parents to send their girl child to school. That is where it all started. Today Bangladesh has more girls than boys in school, and as a result fertility went down drastically because educated women made a decision to pursue careers instead of sitting at home with 7/8 children.Not trying to convince you, but that is a subject to google in case you feel inclined. This HAS HAPPENED in Bangladesh. If you choose to have blinders on, it's your deal. Low birthrate is the first step in Bangladesh' case to have better standards of living.Dr. Sen's family is originally from Bangladesh, but they moved to Kolkata after the partition. He tried to convince the Indian govt. to do the same (lower TFR and give women better opportunities) after he won the Nobel, but Modi was not receptive. That is why India still lags behind in both TFR and health (especially maternal health) indicators compared to Bangladesh and their gender equality in both education and jobs is subpar compared to ours.This is one thing Pakistan can avoid, by not going down the path of India.