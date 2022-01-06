A drone strike on a US base in northern Iraq Saturday, 15 January 2022 (YJC)_ Iraqi sources say a US base in northern Iraq has been targeted by a drone strike.

Saturday, 15 January 2022 (YJC)_ Iraqi sources say a US base in northern Iraq has been targeted by a drone strike.Iraqi media reported this morning (Saturday) that a US military base at Balad Air Base (Salah al-Din Province, northern Iraq) had been targeted.The Saberin News Telegram Channel reported that sirens had been sounded at the US base, and that the base had been attacked by several UAVs.Saberin News reported moments later that after the attack on the US military base in Balad base, a fire broke out in the fire base and smoke rose into the sky.The news site added that the American part of the base was closed and the forces were on standby.Saberin News added that after the attack, the forces stationed at the base were warned through loudspeakers in English, while it was previously claimed that no foreign or American forces were stationed at the base.The western sources claimed that the attack was foiled by Iraqi airforce.