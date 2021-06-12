A dream that the world conspired against.. Manufacturing a warplane in Egypt and the position of the JF-17 Block 3

In the sixties, Egypt succeeded in the project of the Helwan 300 fighter, and the Soviets plotted against it.In the eighties, Egypt asked France to manufacture Mirage 2000 fighters, so the Americans intervened to waste the opportunity onEgypt and made an offer to Egypt to manufacture the Falcon locally from aid funds, which Egypt preferred at the time to reduce the burden on the budget.Unfortunately, the Americans never fulfilled this contract and paid the penalty clause in the mid-nineties after wasting the opportunity for Egypt.The Egyptian dream is now renewed and the manufacture of this plane is on the table if China meets the Egyptian demands to produce a tactical plane that is cheap in price and has low costs in maintenance and operation, allowing the operation of a large number of them.