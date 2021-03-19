A domestic newspaper warns of the Russian space program’s “rapid collapse”

We launched the Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft in mid-February of this year. However it was unable to dock automatically, and had to be docked under manual control due to damage to the Kurs-NA system (radar measuring system). It was damaged because the fairing delaminated during launch. It turned out that the epoxy used in its manufacture was not checked to see if it was within specifications. The contractor for the glue, CHEMEX Limited joint stock company, lacks the technological means to produce its own product, meaning they purchased the product from another vendor, and for the samples already used, documentation affirming its conforming with specifications and its origin were never submitted. That is, when and where the epoxy was purchased is unknown. Fine, as long as it wasn’t purchased at the local Sadovod DIY store (Russia’s Home Depot). But a further 15 payload fairings were built using the same "technology." Their acceptance has been halted. And then the most interesting part—similar damage to the KURS-NA system has been noted previously, on the launches of Progress ships MS-13 (Dec. 6, 2019), MS-14 (April 25, 2020), and MS-15 (Jun 23, 2020). But they flew, didn’t they? Why raise a panic now? It went before, it’ll do.