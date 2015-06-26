I found a discrepancy in serial no of R-73 missile displayed by Pakistan.
It lacks - I - sign in it's serial number while all other R-73 missiles have them.
serial no of R-73 missile displayed by Pakistan
While all other R-73 missiles have -I- sign in the middle of the serial no on the missile tail section.
1. Here you can see -I- sign, then 4840246
2. Here you can see -I- sign, then 12098361
3. Here you can see -I- sign, then numerals
4. Here you can see -I- sign, then numerals
5. Here you can see -I- sign, then numerals
6 Here you can see -I- sign, then numerals
