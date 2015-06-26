What's new

A discrepancy in serial no of R-73 missile displayed by Pakistan

Suriya

Suriya

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 23, 2017
2,803
-9
2,651
Country
India
Location
India
I found a discrepancy in serial no of R-73 missile displayed by Pakistan.
It lacks - I - sign in it's serial number while all other R-73 missiles have them.



serial no of R-73 missile displayed by Pakistan

1599826157159.png



While all other R-73 missiles have -I- sign in the middle of the serial no on the missile tail section.

1. Here you can see -I- sign, then 4840246


1599827442959.png


2. Here you can see -I- sign, then 12098361
1599828262878.png



3. Here you can see -I- sign, then numerals

1599828805187.png


4. Here you can see -I- sign, then numerals


1599829119801.png



5. Here you can see -I- sign, then numerals
1599829858185.png


6 Here you can see -I- sign, then numerals
1599830242168.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
The SC Data discrepancies may affect understanding of the universe Technology & Science 0
Champion_Usmani Discrepancies and Contradictions in Imran Khan's nomination papers to ECP Pakistani Siasat 23
S Three PIA officers sacked over CEO’s document discrepancies Social & Current Events 3
Kabira SC finds discrepancies in Imran's money trail to Banigala land Pakistani Siasat 0
Saifullah Sani No discrepancies between tax returns of PM, Maryam: Ferguson Pakistani Siasat 3
General Observer Govt making efforts to reduce discrepancies in GDP data: Chief Statistician TCA Anant Central & South Asia 1
R Discrepancies and Indian GDP data Central & South Asia 0
Trisonics Statistics Division unearths discrepancies in PBS data Pakistan Economy 0
Saifullah Sani Nobel Prize Winner Angus Deaton Says There Are Discrepancies in India’s Economic Data Central & South Asia 17
Devil Soul Pak-Afghan: Trade discrepancies decreased, need to do more Pakistan Economy 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top