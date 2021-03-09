A defense of Shiekh Hasina and BAL

I was reading some reddit posts and noticed a point about this recent corruption fiasco in Bangladesh and against some people suggesting they overthrow BAL. I want to consolidate these thoughts in a post here. I don't necessarily agree with this but only want to articulate some thoughts anyone may agree or disagree with.



First, let us look at a case of India. In 2011-14 India, there was a movement against the corrupt Indian National Congress. Scams like 2G, 3G, coal and others with allegedly millions of dollars of money stolen from the Indian public were reported daily by what is now known as the Godi media. Some claimed that there's so much black money is Swiss accounts that each Indian will get 15 lakh if everything was brought back. This of course turned out to be bullshit. But what was the result of the movement against the corruption scandals? The anti corruption party (AAP) that came out of it couldn't become that large and instead the communal BJP, which has destroyed India's economy came to power. An outside observer can know who was better for India, INC or BJP.

Now, let us look at the case of China. It was a repressive regime. Remember Tiananmen square? No, not the massacre. But the student's protest. They were protesting against the CCP. They had no goal in mind who they'll bring after overthrowing CCP, they just protested. Imagine if they had succeeded and brought democracy to China. What would China be like? Would it be as developed as it is now?

Now, let us look at the Arab Spring. It succeeded in some countries. Libya was one. How is Libya now? Better than before Gaddafi was overthrown? Look at every other country where the Arab Spring succeed and tell me which one flourished because of it. Probably only Tunisia. Even that is debatable.

Some people say that there is no meaning of development without democracy. Or is that development is even possible without democracy. Are they right? How can anyone look at Singapore, South Korea or China and say development without democracy is not possible?

On the issue of corruption, can it be said that BLA or in case of India, INC is uniquely corrupt? No. Corruption is the national character of South Asia. Nearly everyone here is corrupt. Even BJP is corrupt, just their Godi media hides it. BJP didn't sole corruption. Even China had massive corruption problem that Xi promised to solve. Even hung some people. But I'm sure China still battles corrupt people. If it was not possible to develop with corruption, China wouldn't be so developed.

There are some countries that love to export democracy to other places. America is prime example. It is indeed very democratic and has exported it's democracy in other countries. Did it lead to anything good? They overthrew one corrupt dictators only for another worse one to rise. Or the nation turning into complete shithole.

I'm not defending corrupt politicians here. I'm just pointing out that anger at corruption is natural and good, but wanting to overthrow the government for it results in destabilisation that at best can result in a India like situation of a communal party coming into power and ruining the economy or at worst a Libya like situation where USA delivers democracy to your country. Sometimes it results in a China like situation where the government massacres the protesting students. Non are good.

So, before being angry at Hasina, think of what is the alternative.