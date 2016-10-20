What's new

A Day in the Life of an Army Ranger

Metal 0-1

Metal 0-1

FULL MEMBER
Aug 14, 2016
715
2
760
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

A day in the life of U.S. Army Rangers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, as they hone the skills needed to succeed in the world of Special Operations.​
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
babrum life changing journey of being selected as a gurkha in bristish army Members Club 0
Windjammer Pak Army Gave Abhinandan a Second Life ! Air Warfare 43
B Beacons of success: The life and challenges of female army officers Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
I fake encounter:Major General among 7 given life sentence by Army court Indian Defence Forum 1
Theparadox ‘Indian Army saved my life,’ LeT terrorist urges fellow militants on ‘wrong road’ to return home Indian Defence Forum 38
saiyan0321 NWA returns to life thanks to the Pak Army Social & Current Events 2
Kabira Soldier lays down life as militants ambush army patrol in Kurram Agency Pakistan's Internal Security 8
T Indian Army tries best to spare life of Kashmiri militant Central & South Asia 0
Reichsmarschall Captain Roohullah of Army sacrificed his life for Pakistan during the operation Pakistan Army 191
GreenFalcon Life of an ISI Agent - ISI Pakistan "Main ISI Hoon" | ISPR-Pakistan Army General Photos & Multimedia 8

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top