Interesting to see the Indian side of Loc, I have been in this area, on the other side of Loc. took some Pic of Indian posts.



Few observations:



- Area (post) was recently cleaned for the camera crew, things were neatly stacked. Even the storage floor seems to be washed and was still slightly wet. walkways were brushed up. Feel sorry for the Jawans who had to clean all the mess.



- Use of technology and better tactics. Use of indigenous technology to reduce the cost. locally produce IR camera attached to the inexpensive monitor screen.



- I hope old farts in GHQ take heed and start providing FC and soldiers with tools that can save their life.