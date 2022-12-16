What's new

A dark day

A dark day

Editorial
December 16, 2022

1671197830350.png



EIGHT years ago today, the trail of terror and destruction wreaked across this country since nearly a decade before reached its apotheosis in the Army Public School, Peshawar, attack. As the horror unfolded on television screens across the country, distraught parents could be seen milling at the school gates, their children at the mercy of pitiless assailants on a rampage inside the premises.

By the time the sound of gunfire and explosions from within had fallen silent and the militants killed, nearly 150 people had lost their lives, 132 of them minors. It was the worst terrorist attack in Pakistan, its impact all the more searing because of the tender age of most of the victims. To a traumatised nation, it seemed life could never again be the same.

The PML-N government almost immediately called a multiparty conference to arrive at a consensus on the way ahead. What emerged from the moot was the National Action Plan — a 20-point blueprint (subsequently revised) for rooting out extremism.

It was a whole-of-society approach meant to complement the military operation that had already begun targeting TTP strongholds in the northern areas some six months earlier.

But here we are, on the eighth anniversary of the APS carnage, bracing for militant attacks once again. Failure to implement the NAP in its true spirit and the lacklustre follow-up on reforms and institution-building — of Nacta in particular — that was to reinforce what was essentially a laundry list of things to do, is much to blame.

Instead, the state put its weight behind measures that gave the appearance of robust action against militancy, such as setting up military courts and lifting the moratorium on the death penalty.

The orgy of state-sanctioned violence that followed only underscored the dysfunctionality of our criminal justice system, which is yet to see wide-ranging reforms — one of NAP’s 20 points.


1671198058900.png


Action against violent extremist groups only happened in earnest after FATF placed Pakistan on its grey list, from which it has only recently been taken off. Some high-profile militants meanwhile ‘escaped’ from the state’s custody or, more recently, were handed over to the Afghan Taliban in an effort to revive ‘negotiations’ with the TTP.

Those on-again off-again talks predictably came to naught, having only given an advantage to the TTP — as recently stated in a Nacta report. More difficult to comprehend was the state’s refusal to acknowledge the revival in militancy, despite massive public rallies in Swat and the tribal districts demanding action against these elements.

The people’s refusal to countenance being terrorised once again by violent extremists is a positive development. But the current political divide is unlike any ever before. At the MPC called after the APS attack, political leaders across the board, including Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan, sat down together to confer. That is the kind of maturity we need from the political leadership today. Are they capable of it?

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2022


www.dawn.com

A dark day

Failure to implement the NAP in its true spirit and the lacklustre follow-up on reforms and institution-building is much to blame.
www.dawn.com


The APS attack

On December 14, 2014, 131 schoolchildren and 10 other people were martyred when heavily armed militants stormed the school and fired at children who were attending classes at the time.
 
'Eight years and still awaiting justice':

Parents of APS martyrs march in Peshawar

Sirajuddin | Dawn.com
December 16, 2022



<p>Parents of APS martyrs gather at Peshawar’s Khyber Road on Friday. — Photo by Sirajuddin</p>


Parents of APS martyrs gather at Peshawar’s Khyber Road on Friday. — Photo by Sirajuddin
Parents of the students martyred in Peshawar’s 2014 Army Public School attack took to the streets on Friday and held a protest rally.

In the deadliest terror attack in the country’s history, nearly 150 people were killed, most of them schoolchildren, when heavily armed militants stormed into the army-run school.

On the eighth anniversary of the carnage today, parents of the students martyred in the attack — who had gathered at the school for an event — blocked the Khyber Road for traffic.

They commenced the protest march from the APS and walked to Warsak Road. The protesters wanted to talk to the Peshawar corps commander but they were stopped by the police.

“We are peaceful and want to present our demands and grievances to the concerned high-ups,” Muhammad Tahir Khan, father of a martyred student and one of the protesters, told Dawn.com.
“We have been waiting for justice for the past eight years. But it is unfortunate that no one has been able to do anything for us.”

He said that they had been demanding a public holiday on December 16. “But despite repeated promises, our demands were not met.”

Tahir claimed that the police forcibly stopped them and allegedly misbehaved with another protester, whose son was killed in the attack.

Cars line up at the Khyber Road after protest in Peshawar on Friday. — Photo by Sirajuddin


Cars line up at the Khyber Road after protest in Peshawar on Friday. — Photo by Sirajuddin

He further complained that no one from the government and concerned higher-ups attended the APS event.

Later, officials of the district administration reached the spot and began talks with the protesters. They have also blocked one track of the Khyber road leading to traffic jams.

‘Wounds still fresh’​

Remembering the deadly attack earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Dec 16 was the day for the entire country to “stand united against terrorism”.

In a tweet, he said: “This day is a message to the whole world that Pakistan has made great sacrifices to eradicate terrorism.

“This struggle of ours is going on and it will continue with the same iron will and perseverance until this monster is completely eliminated,” the premier added.
 

