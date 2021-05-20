What's new

A country that has no policy

While Pakistan initially denied any military support to the US post the Afghan peace process, Washington just announced to the contrary. :rofl:

While last week Pakistan completely put down the notion by categorically denying any military aid to the US, only today David F. Helvey, Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Affairs, announced that Pakistan had agreed to their request.

“Pakistan has played an important role in Afghanistan. They supported the Afghan peace process. Pakistan also has allowed us to have overflight and access to be able to support our military presence in Afghanistan,” Mr. Helvey said.

There were already plenty of rumors that Pakistan’s intentions to build a new airbase in the Nasirabad area of Balochistan province hinted towards this. The proposed airbase would be in the perfect position to allow the US strategic military access into the region.

There was also a high-level meeting in Geneva between Pakistan’s newly appointed National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf and his American counterpart Jake Sullivan focusing on Afghanistan and the US’s departure from it.

This announcement, however, does have far more implications than just military cooperation between the countries. China will most likely not buy the rationale that this move is directed solely towards the situation in Afghanistan.


Another U-Turn eek character nay farmaya tha “Pakistan will not become a part of any war because we had committed mistakes in the past by taking part in the wars of others" LOL
 
Pakistan said they will denie access to military bases and facilities and they've done that. US is only using LoC, i.e land and air routes to evacuate.

Big difference between using base to launch military offenses vs flying over head to leave.
Another U-Turn eek character nay farmaya tha “Pakistan will not become a part of any war because we had committed mistakes in the past by taking part in the wars of others" LOL
