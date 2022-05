A Conversation on Pakistan’s Economy, Atif Mian, Princeton University

Nice video. The economist in the interview made 2 simple observations that any layman (who is not properly educated in economics) can easily realize by looking at basic macro economic data posted in this forum every day.a) Pakistan's CAD is real problem. People who cheer GDP growth and exports under PTI keep mum when annual CAD is asked for. Pakistan's trade deficit soars, just like that in case of India. But India has a lot of FDI and FII coming in to balance the outflow of $. In case of Pakistan, this is very low and hence the problem. Pakistan should not celebrate 6% growth, but actually fear it for the BOP crisis that it may bring under the current structure of its economy. If it is too difficult or impractical to structurally change the economy, then Pakistan should take measures to attract a lot more FDI and FII. CPEC should bring FDI that are at risk to the investor, not loans that have to be paid back.b) Divert tax spending to schemes that will directly contribute to export oriented growth. In the past few months, I've only read 1 post from a staff here that cited a gov. policy from PTI that directly addressed this idea. Not good enough for Pakistan to move quickly. This advise is good for all developing countries, not just Pakistan