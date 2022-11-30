A contract worth more than 200 million euros offered to Cristiano Ronaldo!​

Numbers that make your head spin​

A contract worth more than 200 million euros offered to Cristiano Ronaldo! Latest football news from around the world, with features and interviews with the biggest stars of the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga and Italian Serie A, Football News, Latest Football News

When the World Cup had just started a few days ago, the announcement of the termination, by mutual agreement, between Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo had the effect of a bomb, even if it seemed inevitable to the seen from the interview that the Portuguese had granted to Piers Morgan. In the latter, the Lusitanian striker had paid the Red Devils long, wide, and across, attacking both the owners but also his coach and the players of the English club. Cristiano Ronaldo is therefore now considered a free agent on the transfer market. And this arouses the greed of several clubs.The interest of Al-Nassr, resident of the Saudi Arabian championship, is not recent and the Saudi club would be more and more determined to attract the fivefold Ballon d’Or in its nets. According to sources close to the club, relayed by, the leaders of this modest club in the Arabian Peninsula, more from a sporting and not a financial point of view, would be over-motivated and their affect would be “stronger than ever”. Al Nassr hopes as such, after long discussions with his representatives, that the Portuguese international (192 caps, 118 goals) will be keen to experience a new challenge after the World Cup.In this perspective, the board of the Saudi club would be ready to make an offer that Cristiano Ronaldo cannot refuse. It would even be, according to the latest indiscretions of our colleagues of, a nine-digit proposition. More specifically, the capital club would have made an offer of up to 225 million dollars (around 216 million euros) over 3 years. The Portuguese would therefore receive the trifle of 75 million dollars (about 72 million euros) per season. A pretty penny for the Lusitanian star.The ball would therefore be in the court of Cristiano Ronaldo and his representatives. All that is missing is the agreement and the final decision of the now former Manchester United player for the agreement to materialize and be formalized in the coming weeks or even the next few days, still according to the same sources close to the residents of Mrsool Park of Riyadh. Indeed, due to the contacts and exchanges initiated recently between the two parties, the discussions would be relatively well advanced. To be continued…