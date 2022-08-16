A contract was signed for the transfer of the second S-400 fleet to Turkiye.

Manturov announced negotiations on the supply of S-400 to Turkiye.August 15. INTERFAX.RU -Discussions continue on the supply of a new batch of S-400 Triumph air defense systems to Turkiye, Deputy PM Denis Manturov, head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said in an interview with Interfax. "Bilateral cooperation is actively developing in many areas, including in military-technical cooperation - we also continue to cooperate with Turkiye on the supply of the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system," he said and called Turkiye as "an important partner of the Russian Federation" .According to official data, Turkiye bought four divisions of S-400 air defense systems from Russia worth $2.5 billion. On October 23, 2019, Rosoboronexport reported that Russia fulfilled this contract ahead of schedule by supplying Turkey with all elements of S-400 systems, including missiles.In November 2021, the head of Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, told Interfax that the Russian Federation had begun "localizing the production" of elements of the S-400 air defense system in Turkiye.