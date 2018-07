Their country their decision but if West Bengal is called Bangla then its the same thing as Bangladesh. Indians will say Bangla is a state of India. Others will confuse it and think Bangladesh is state of India.



West Bengal to be called Bangla: Assembly clears name change, needs Centre’s approval



The West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution on Thursday to change the state’s name to Bangla.

Pabitra Sarkar, a former Bengali professor at the Chicago University, said the name Bangla will create avoidable confusion with Bangladesh. “Abroad, many refer to Bangladesh simply as Bangla,” said Sarkar.