A consistent step towards foreign policy​

A consistent step towards foreign policy IN AN increasingly polarising world where every geopolitical move is studied through the prism of the US-China rivalry, Bangladesh has just officially announced its ‘position’ on the Indo-Pacific region, which has become the new frontier for...

IN AN increasingly polarising world where every geopolitical move is studied through the prism of the US-China rivalry, Bangladesh has just officially announced its ‘position’ on the Indo-Pacific region, which has become the new frontier for western focus. Whenever there is a reference to the Indo-Pacific Strategy of the United States, it is predicated on military and security concerns that requires Bangladesh to choose sides.The EU Indo-Pacific Strategy also focuses on contributing to the region’s stability, security and other elements. Clearly, a defence element seems to be directly involved there, too. The Canadian IPS has also been announced and shared with Bangladesh authorities. Several foreign policy experts of Bangladesh have termed the Canadian IPS as more aligned with the Bangladeshi core foreign policy values, which is not surprising.In the context of multiple Indo-Pacific Strategies circulated in recent years, Bangladesh has formalised and announced the Bangladesh outlook on the Indo-Pacific as well as plans to proceed with individual countries. Bangladesh underscores that it considers stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region to be a ‘crucial factor’ in realising Bangladesh’s Vision 2041.Bangladesh with its foreign policy based on ‘friendship to all and malice to none’ has thrived, albeit with some hard and keen balancing maneuvers, with a high economic growth particularly over the past 10 years. During the period, it has successfully attracted investments and multi-layered engagements in different proportions from and with the Chinese, the United States, India and several European and Middle Eastern countries, which often do not see eye to eye on global politics and economy.The key factor in favour of Bangladesh and its role in geopolitics is the country’s geostrategic location. Sharing land borders with Myanmar and India, Bangladesh maintains three sea ports — Chattogram, Mongla and Payra — out of the 12 ports in the Bay of Bengal. Bangladesh’s geographical position links South Asia and Southeast Asia. Any regional coordination between ASEAN and SAARC has to include Bangladesh.The country is a vital geopolitical ally to India, with potential to facilitate a greater integration between northeast India and central India. Bangladesh is uniquely suited in this regard to play a vital role in furthering regional integration and allowing all neighbouring regions to prosper together. With a foreign policy that endeavours partnership and economic welfare with and for all, Bangladesh works with a wide range of partners to advance their own interests.It is, thus, not surprising that the Bangladesh would underscore focusing on specific areas of possible collaboration with those new strategies in the Indo-Pacific. These areas of collaboration would entail an inclusive approach and not the exclusivity that comes as a baggage with the Indo-Pacific Strategy, especially that proposed by the United States, which says that it is for a free, open, connected, prosperous, resilient, and secure Indo-Pacific region in which all countries are empowered to adapt to the 21st century’s challenges and seize its many opportunities.However, the term ‘all’ does not include China. It does not even propose or invite China officially to join everyone else in this strategy. Why were the Chinese not invited to the Indo-Pacific Strategy when this very question was posed a few months ago to the Japanese ambassador — Japan supports the US IPS — to Bangladesh in an international conference organised by a private university think tank? There was silence. The EU representatives were there, too, and they too did not respond to the question.The silence loudly speaks of the exclusion of China, giving a strong perception that these strategies are a key move to counter China’s influence in this region. The west has always been like this and it is nothing surprising. We against them, us or them — such narratives in the foreign policy approach of the west have prevailed and thrived for long. Unfortunately, Bangladesh and many other countries are now exasperated with this approach of the west that sometime approaches these less developed countries as pawns in the geopolitical chess games.The intense big power competition has not only motivated countries such as Bangladesh to deter big powers from dictating terms but also coaxed them to stand firm on their positions, clarifying that they are not pawns and are, rather, players now. The role of these countries in the big game may be small and cameo, but it is, nevertheless, significant. The west needs to realise this. Especially, as for Bangladesh, irrespective of whom the people support or like, they do not like being told what to do neither as a big brother nor as an overlord. This tone is observed from the global west and anybody who is to the west of Bangladesh.Thus, it is encouraging to see that Bangladesh has clarified its position on the Indo-Pacific Strategy, irrespective of who is proposing it and with what intentions. Those who assess and analyse Bangladesh’s foreign policy deeply and academically, will confirm that Bangladesh has always underscored the need to be strictly clear and concrete in the text of any agreement, partnership, international treaty, or document that it has agreed to sign on and/or be a part of. The prime example is the consistent refusal of Bangladesh to agree to all the resolutions that were brought against Myanmar in the United Nations until Bangladesh was mentioned in the resolutions as an affected party.Insisting on not signing the US TIFA, despite continued pressure from the United States, and finally, agreeing to it only when the framework was transformed into TICFA that was agreeable to Bangladesh foreign policy framework. Another example is voting against Russia when it came to the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a principle that is in line with Bangladesh’s position on the occupation of Palestine. Some may argue that Bangladesh abstained from the latest UN resolution against Russia, claiming that Bangladesh must have capitulated to Russian pressure. However, it would be prudent to assess the language and text of the resolution before making any such unsubstantiated claims.It is commendable that Bangladesh has, maintaining it diplomatic practices, clarified its outlook regarding the Indo-Pacific and would like to continue with its long-lasted foreign policy value of working with everyone for the economic welfare. Bangladesh has so far exercised a balanced foreign policy strategy, maintaining a middle-ground approach instead of leaning towards anyone. Tectonic shifts in geopolitics are happening in the world. Every move hints at new opportunities while posing newer challenges.Considering the present geostrategic and polarised reality, Bangladesh has moved in the right direction, justifying its current status in the global political realm. Many may find it problematic for Bangladesh to maintain this position in the geopolitical fluctuations that we observe today. In this regard, all quarters should come together to maintain and support Bangladesh in doing so. Those who would not certainly have other interests other than those that align solely with Bangladeshi priorities.