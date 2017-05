On Sunday, President Donald Trump gave a speech addressing the Muslim world in Riyadh. His first address on his first foreign visit revealed a drastic change in tone towards the Islamic faith. Previously, on the campaign trail, Trump had characterized all Muslims as enemies of the American way of life. Now, however, his views have adopted marked sobriety. We have extracted the consequential aspects of his speech and have compiled them so that readers may have an accurate picture of the latest American policy concerning the Muslim world.“This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it-This is a battle between good and evil.”– President Donald TrumpTrump kicked off his speech by acknowledging the gargantuan arms deal he had sealed with Saudi Arab. The deal constitutes of a $400 billion investment in infrastructure and defense and is spread over 10 years with an immediate $110 billion purchase from U.S defense companies.” said the President.Read more: Air Force One lands in Riyadh: Trump’s distraction from the controversies at home? The focal point of President Trump’s speech was the condemnation of terrorism. He addressed all the leaders present and asked them to band together to oust the barbaric ideology which had ravaged the region.” the President stated.”His speech indicated that his previous stance on terrorism being a Muslim problem had now been discarded instead, he acknowledged that Islam was a peaceful religion and the terrorist rhetoric had nothing to do with Islam. He reiterated the need to obliterate extremist ideology for the betterment of the region.“This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it-This is a battle between good and evil,” he said.An interesting aspect of President Trump’s speech was that he failed to mention Pakistan as an ally in the War against terrorism. He went to great lengths to acknowledge the states who were fighting against terrorism and also mentioned those who had been victim to terrorism. In both instances, Pakistan was left out.