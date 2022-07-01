What's new

A Comparison of maneuvering performance of UCAV KIZILELMA with 9 manned fighter aircrafts

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
5,706
26
14,483
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Prof. Hayrani Öz published some comparative dynamic analyzes on MIUS(KIZILELMA) and MMU(TFX) aircraft on Twitter.


I tried to translate the relevant content for you as much as I could;

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1540782360131768321
F35, J20, MMU, SU57 etc. manned combat aircraft have "numbered years" left against smaller "MiUS-KIZILELMA" type combatants. If this cannot be understood and foreseen in advance, this way will be taken again in the face of necessity, of course, if it is not too late.

"Large manned combat aircraft" should only be preferred in limited numbers for some strategic and tactical military purposes and "some technological advantages and benefits". Activity should often be shifted to "small drones" with a variety of mission and capacity as soon as possible.

I will briefly mention the reasons here over time. But the main reasons are the fact that the suitability, diversity and integration of "technology and capabilities of structural and propulsion subsystems" with various battlefield missions can/will be much more efficient with "drones".
Click to expand...

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1542084276673560576

MiUS ( Unmanned Combatant Aircraft System) and Comparison of the 9 manned warplanes (MMU, SU57, J20, EF2000, RFL, F22, F15, F16, F35) that you're most courious about maneuverability performance which is the cornerstone. While the manned aircrafts are still pushing their limits, MİUS are just starting the game!
Click to expand...



FWQbvx-WIAAaKcu




FWaUcOYXwAEHBY_


Dönme Yarıçapı - Turning Radius
Dönme Açısal Hızı - Turn Of Angular Speed
Uçuş Hızı V - Flight Speed V
İtki Ağırlık Oranı (gerekli) - Thrust/weight ratio (required)
Dönme Periyodu - Rotation period P
Azami Ağırlık W mx - Max Weight W mx
Mevcut İtki T - Current Thrust T
Mevcut Azami fg - Current Maximum fg
AY - Art Yakıcılı - AY - With Afterburner

FWaUcTeWAAA6bLO



FWQbv-VXEAMNt_d


PROFESSOR EMERITUS OF AEROSPACE ENGINEERING
THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY COLUMBUS OHIO USA

@Oublious @KediKesenFare @merzifonlu
@JamD @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Deino
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Titanium100
Killer Of F-35 Jets: US Dominance Of 5th-Gen Fighter Aircraft To End With Supersonic Stealthy ‘Flying Machines’?
2
Replies
15
Views
2K
SQ8
SQ8
Nan Yang
Chinese Aircraft Carrier Seen With A Fleet Of Drones On Its Deck
Replies
14
Views
430
TNT
TNT
monitor
Towards a Turkish Type Aircraft Carrier with Examples
Replies
0
Views
2K
monitor
monitor
The SC
With a range of 4,500 km .. Learn about the "Sukhoi 35" fighters that Egypt bought
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
147
Views
11K
zestokryl
Z
F-22Raptor
The US Air Force Just Shot Down Multiple Missiles With A Laser Destined For Fighter Aircraft
Replies
0
Views
647
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom