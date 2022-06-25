A commission Should be made to probe who brought Imran to power: Fazlul Rahman

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that if Imran Khan was ousted from the government, he would ask for a commission, but a commission should be formed to find out why Imran Khan was brought.
Addressing a conference in Sukkur, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that inflation in the country is due to the development agreement with the IMF, because of Imran Khan friendly countries are also angry.
“The former government handed over the SBP to the IMF. We have accepted the challenge and saved the country,” he said.
He said that Imran Khan had reduced the prices of petroleum products, we removed Imran Khan even though he was not in the government.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed that JUI would win the Sindh local body elections.