A commission Should be made to probe who brought Imran to power: Fazlul Rahman

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1540774665013952512
1656196901397.png

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that if Imran Khan was ousted from the government, he would ask for a commission, but a commission should be formed to find out why Imran Khan was brought.
Addressing a conference in Sukkur, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that inflation in the country is due to the development agreement with the IMF, because of Imran Khan friendly countries are also angry.
“The former government handed over the SBP to the IMF. We have accepted the challenge and saved the country,” he said.
He said that Imran Khan had reduced the prices of petroleum products, we removed Imran Khan even though he was not in the government.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed that JUI would win the Sindh local body elections.
Why Imran Khan was brought, commission should be formed, Fazlur Rehman The-PiPa-News

A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Dec 25, 2019
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1540774665013952512
View attachment 856770
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that if Imran Khan was ousted from the government, he would ask for a commission, but a commission should be formed to find out why Imran Khan was brought.
Addressing a conference in Sukkur, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that inflation in the country is due to the development agreement with the IMF, because of Imran Khan friendly countries are also angry.
“The former government handed over the SBP to the IMF. We have accepted the challenge and saved the country,” he said.
He said that Imran Khan had reduced the prices of petroleum products, we removed Imran Khan even though he was not in the government.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed that JUI would win the Sindh local body elections.
Why Imran Khan was brought, commission should be formed, Fazlur Rehman The-PiPa-News

Very valid question and demand.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

Aug 19, 2014
Looks like Imran Khan was brought to power by Fazlu Diesel himself...
2988E652-B014-413C-8D3D-29AE6876D851.jpeg

FE36C5B8-2E88-45F8-AE68-22107985E804.jpeg
87CB7536-CE3B-4CC3-A61F-538D370B5029.jpeg

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1540774665013952512
View attachment 856770
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that if Imran Khan was ousted from the government, he would ask for a commission, but a commission should be formed to find out why Imran Khan was brought.
Addressing a conference in Sukkur, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that inflation in the country is due to the development agreement with the IMF, because of Imran Khan friendly countries are also angry.
“The former government handed over the SBP to the IMF. We have accepted the challenge and saved the country,” he said.
He said that Imran Khan had reduced the prices of petroleum products, we removed Imran Khan even though he was not in the government.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed that JUI would win the Sindh local body elections.
Why Imran Khan was brought, commission should be formed, Fazlur Rehman The-PiPa-News

Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Very valid question and demand.
Signalian said:
Army brought him. Next question.
-blitzkrieg- said:
Bajwa
PakAlp

PakAlp

Sep 27, 2007
Signalian said:
Army brought him. Next question.
General Musharaff talked about the 3rd way in politics, to destroy PMLN v PPP status quo. This is when slowly PTI, PAT, MWM and other smaller parties were being promoted. It was Pti which took the lollypop and came to power. Now its PMLN, PPP v PTI. The only issue is IK is refusing to bow down to the establishment dirty politics, he will be back in power once he agrees to look the other way. The establishment only wants those in power who are willing to compromise. IK was naive to believe he will be the Erdoğan of Pakistan. Recent moves by IK shows he is learning and is making alliances with the smaller parties to make himself stronger. Good move by IK, he needs to make his ideology strong and change the mindset at the grassroot level.
 
General Dong

General Dong

Jul 24, 2021
Signalian said:
Army brought him. Next question.
I'd argue Army brings in everyone. No one can become PM without armys blessing. Just ask Mujibar Rehman...

Ultimately it SHOULD be the awam who brings the people in power, I belive if anything the army insured IK Government would be handicapped by being a coalition government.
 
Signalian

Signalian

Aug 18, 2015
General Dong said:
I'd argue Army brings in everyone. No one can become PM without armys blessing. Just ask Mujibar Rehman...

Ultimately it SHOULD be the awam who brings the people in power, I belive if anything the army insured IK Government would be handicapped by being a coalition government.
Not every chief, look at COAS's profiles.

Mujib vis a vis Bhutto, not exactly Army.

PakAlp said:
General Musharaff talked about the 3rd way in politics, to destroy PMLN v PPP status quo. This is when slowly PTI, PAT, MWM and other smaller parties were being promoted. It was Pti which took the lollypop and came to power. Now its PMLN, PPP v PTI. The only issue is IK is refusing to bow down to the establishment dirty politics, he will be back in power once he agrees to look the other way. The establishment only wants those in power who are willing to compromise. IK was naive to believe he will be the Erdoğan of Pakistan. Recent moves by IK shows he is learning and is making alliances with the smaller parties to make himself stronger. Good move by IK, he needs to make his ideology strong and change the mindset at the grassroot level.
3rd sentence onwards, yes your analysis is correct in certain ways.
 
W

WotTen

Mar 18, 2022
PakAlp said:
IK shows he is learning and is making alliances with the smaller parties
Compromising and making alliances was the undoing of Imran Khan in the last administration. Coalition governments are the bane of democracy because they promote irrelevant nothings into king makers.

Imran Khan needs to come back with ideologically pure PTI candidates. No alliances, no compromises. He has the popular support if the elections are fair.

People understand why his first administration was hamstrung by corrupt partners. If he makes the same mistake again, he will be remembered as a failure, and deservedly so.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

Aug 19, 2014
Doesn't matter who comes in to power or how. As long establishment's vested interests are protected, no change will ever come into the system. Both India and Bangladesh fixed their broken economies over the years despite corruption, bad governance. Pakistan on the other hand only serve its elite's interest. Hence the state of economy and everything with it is a resemblance of a failed state
2E3ACD1F-9153-43DE-9DB2-1F5BDA176361.jpeg
920D5301-0CE5-4DE0-808E-775247A0E976.jpeg

PakAlp said:
General Musharaff talked about the 3rd way in politics, to destroy PMLN v PPP status quo. This is when slowly PTI, PAT, MWM and other smaller parties were being promoted. It was Pti which took the lollypop and came to power. Now its PMLN, PPP v PTI. The only issue is IK is refusing to bow down to the establishment dirty politics, he will be back in power once he agrees to look the other way. The establishment only wants those in power who are willing to compromise. IK was naive to believe he will be the Erdoğan of Pakistan. Recent moves by IK shows he is learning and is making alliances with the smaller parties to make himself stronger. Good move by IK, he needs to make his ideology strong and change the mindset at the grassroot level.
General Dong said:
I'd argue Army brings in everyone. No one can become PM without armys blessing. Just ask Mujibar Rehman...

Ultimately it SHOULD be the awam who brings the people in power, I belive if anything the army insured IK Government would be handicapped by being a coalition government.
Signalian said:
Not every chief, look at COAS's profiles.

Mujib vis a vis Bhutto, not exactly Army.


3rd sentence onwards, yes your analysis is correct in certain ways.
WotTen said:
Compromising and making alliances was the undoing of Imran Khan in the last administration. Coalition governments are the bane of democracy because they promote irrelevant nothings into king makers.

Imran Khan needs to come back with ideologically pure PTI candidates. No alliances, no compromises. He has the popular support if the elections are fair.

People understand why his first administration was hamstrung by corrupt partners. If he makes the same mistake again, he will be remembered as a failure, and deservedly so.
PakAlp

PakAlp

Sep 27, 2007
WotTen said:
Compromising and making alliances was the undoing of Imran Khan in the last administration. Coalition governments are the bane of democracy because they promote irrelevant nothings into king makers.

Imran Khan needs to come back with ideologically pure PTI candidates. No alliances, no compromises. He has the popular support if the elections are fair.
Talking about alliances with the parties who want a change and have similar ideology as PTI. Last time IK had PAT, MWM, SIC as allies but he dumped them once he was in power, he instead went to PmlQ, MQM and BAP who all then dumped him. PAT, MWM, SIC may not have the funds to win seats but if state terrorism is used against them then millions will come on the roads.

Norwegian said:
Doesn't matter who comes in to power or how. As long establishment's vested interests are protected, no change will ever come into the system. Both India and Bangladesh fixed their broken economies over the years despite corruption, bad governance. Pakistan on the other hand only serve its elite's interest. Hence the state of economy and everything with it is a resemblance of a failed state View attachment 856776 View attachment 856777
Complete failure. I know businessmen who visited Pakistan to open call centres but they didn't and instead went to India. The reason was they believe Pakistan is corrupt and 20odd years behind India. Their investment will not be safe, they will have to pay bribery to make things work. In India they were offered full protection and safety.
 
W

WotTen

Mar 18, 2022
PakAlp said:
Talking about alliances with the parties who want a change and have similar ideology as PTI. Last time IK had PAT, MWM, SIC as allies but he dumped them once he was in power, he instead went to PmlQ, MQM and BAP who all then dumped him. PAT, MWM, SIC may not have the funds to win seats but if state terrorism is used against them then millions will come on the roads.
Each alliance comes packaged with a head honcho who has his own ego and demands his pound of flesh. If Imran Khan has the numbers, it is best to go it alone and not be held hostage to anyone else.

P.S. Even within the party there can be problems. Many of us knew JTK and Aun Chowdhary to be snakes long before they were exposed. What is a sugar mafia industrialist doing in a revolutionary party in the first place? By the same token, where does a wadera like SMQ fit into Naya Pakistan anyway?
 

