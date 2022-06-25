A commission Should be made to probe who brought Imran to power: Fazlul Rahman

General Musharaff talked about the 3rd way in politics, to destroy PMLN v PPP status quo. This is when slowly PTI, PAT, MWM and other smaller parties were being promoted. It was Pti which took the lollypop and came to power. Now its PMLN, PPP v PTI. The only issue is IK is refusing to bow down to the establishment dirty politics, he will be back in power once he agrees to look the other way. The establishment only wants those in power who are willing to compromise. IK was naive to believe he will be the Erdoğan of Pakistan. Recent moves by IK shows he is learning and is making alliances with the smaller parties to make himself stronger. Good move by IK, he needs to make his ideology strong and change the mindset at the grassroot level.