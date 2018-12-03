A worker produces carpets that will be exported, at a factory in Binzhou in China's eastern Shandong province on October 20, 2021. China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Global investors, however, are far more sanguine. At the annual Milken Institute financial conference in Los Angeles in mid-October, wealth managers acknowledged risks and challenges in China, including sharp shifts in government policy under President Xi Jinping that could cause losses. But they also characterized doomy headlines as exaggerated and said China remains a rich market for investors. “Any investor who ignores China does so at their peril,” said Tim Dattels, chairman of TPG Capital Asia. “We see enormous opportunities.”
Nearly every American politician is now a China hawk, yet the reality is that American businesses and consumers are heavily dependent on Chinese products, while the United States remains China’s most important customer. Biden wants to “reshore” some production in the United States, including critical goods such as semiconductors and medical equipment. Some of that may happen, aided by tax breaks and other incentives Congress seems likely to pass.
Investors still want to be in China
But a thorough unwinding of the links between China and its many big customers around the world seems unlikely and not necessarily desirable. China’s growth is slowing, and it faces internal challenges such as an aging population, inefficient state-backed firms and asset bubbles in some parts of the economy. But its middle class—numbering roughly 400 million—is still larger than the entire U.S. population, with spending power that continues to make China one of the world’s hottest markets.
A Cold War with China? Nah
