What's new

A civil servant promoting homosexuality

Wolfhunter

Wolfhunter

FULL MEMBER
Nov 17, 2017
1,609
0
1,415
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Nonsense. This is just a bridge painted in rainbow colours. Rainbow colours existed long before the rainbow was adopted by the Gay Pride movement.

You have been smoking too much crack or crystal meth. Lay off!
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
7,181
6
9,429
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
:) :P ;) pink colour is not just for feminine. Dolls are not for girls.Truck/guns toys are not for boys.. and Rainbow is not associated with gay people.

339098150_1642976729463297_5182780479238689259_n.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

J
Ugandan president calls on Africa to ‘save the world from homosexuality’
Replies
3
Views
125
Char
Char
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'If Bajwa was super king, were you his servant?' Maryam asks Imran
Replies
9
Views
295
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
ghazi52
In pictures: Police raid Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence As PTI chief and most of his workers leave for Islamabad, police take advantage
2
Replies
17
Views
486
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
HAIDER
Excellent IMF clause : Federal govt servants must disclose assets to open bank accounts
2
Replies
16
Views
821
Ssan
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Former Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi Takes Imran Khan To Task Over ‘US Slavery’ Remarks
Replies
5
Views
377
R Wing
R Wing

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom