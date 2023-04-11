A civil servant promoting homosexuality

Al_Muhannad
FULL MEMBER
- Dec 23, 2021
- 369
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Former DC Islamabad:
Former Ambassador to Kuwait:
Enjoy while it lasts.Nonsense. This is just a bridge painted in rainbow colours. Rainbow colours existed long before the rainbow was adopted by the Gay Pride movement.
You have been smoking too much crack or crystal meth. Lay off!
Former DC Islamabad:
Former Ambassador to Kuwait:
Depends upon the constitution.Is being a homosexual against the Pakistani constitution?
You don’t sound well. Take a break, read a book, have a cup of tea and meditate.Enjoy while it lasts.
Oh, the situation is excellent. I assure of that.You don’t sound well. Take a break, read a book, have a cup of tea and meditate.
And yet here you are wasting time on a thread because you don’t like a bridge being painted in rainbow colours.Oh, the situation is excellent. I assure of that.
A linear mind cannot comprehend a non-linear phenomenon.And yet here you are wasting time on a thread because you don’t like a bridge being painted in rainbow colours.
How insecure are you?