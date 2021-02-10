A Chinese's view of China-Bangladesh relations.

China will not send it's army to fight Bangladesh's war with India, given China's self-centric foreign policy, we can not also expect China's diplomatic and military support in the time of military conflict. We are pretty much on our own during conflict times. So, becoming China's client state do not benefit us in anyway. We can get all the benefits China willing to offer just by maintaining economic and military co-operation as we are doing now. But becoming China's client state will exaggerbate our chance of conflict with India like a self-fullfilling prophesy. In such a case, we will lost sympathy of the West and much of the East. Plus chinese model of authoritarianism also does not suit us. Look at Myanmar, North Korea or Pakistan, do we want to become like them?