What's new

A Chinese's view of China-Bangladesh relations.

TOTUU

TOTUU

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
138
-3
299
Country
China
Location
China
Homo Sapiens said:
China will not send it's army to fight Bangladesh's war with India, given China's self-centric foreign policy, we can not also expect China's diplomatic and military support in the time of military conflict. We are pretty much on our own during conflict times. So, becoming China's client state do not benefit us in anyway. We can get all the benefits China willing to offer just by maintaining economic and military co-operation as we are doing now. But becoming China's client state will exaggerbate our chance of conflict with India like a self-fullfilling prophesy. In such a case, we will lost sympathy of the West and much of the East. Plus chinese model of authoritarianism also does not suit us. Look at Myanmar, North Korea or Pakistan, do we want to become like them?
Click to expand...
1 ,China like all countries is self-centred. This is the right mentality for a country.

2，China would send troops abroad as the situation dictated; North Korea in the 1950s, Vietnam in the 1960s and Cambodia in the 1980s China sent troops .

3，China's neighbourhood diplomacy is a top priority for China's diplomacy and if an external power or hostile country wants to change the form of China's neighbours through military means, China will respond accordingly. An example: when the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, China was very weak but provided what military assistance it could . Based on China's current national strength, it is quite possible for China to send troops abroad .

4.China does not need client state ，Nowadays alliance relationship was outdated , which has exclusive, hostile attributes. The relationship between Bangladesh and China is based on the common interest of balancing India. This necessarily makes the relationship between the two countries stronger than that with ordinary countries.

5，The conflict between India and Bangladesh will see huge amounts of military and logistical assistance from China, if not troops , Such assistance from China was bound to happen as a result of geopolitics. This of course does not include the case of the Bengali invasion of India .:cheesy:LOL

6，The closer the relationship between Bangladesh and China, the more mutual benefits will accrue to both sides. There is a give and take, the US allies are the ones who give up a lot of sovereignty to the US in order to gain US support, and the same US will give a lot of benefits to its allies accordingly. We cannot see Europe, Japan and South Korea receiving all kinds of benefits without seeing the price they pay for their sovereignty .
Don't expect one party to give unilaterally; if only one party gives unilaterally, the relationship won't last. A balance of giving and giving back is what will last. The more you give, the more you will receive.

7，China is now not in alliance with any country, including with Russia and Pakistan, and this relationship is beneficial to both sides. The same goes for relations with Bangladesh, maintaining a cooperative relationship but with no alliances to the benefit of both sides.

8，China is not an authoritarian state, which is the label given by the West to China.If you really want to know about China, don't get it from the media in the West, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, India and other countries. Unfortunately, the media of this world is dominated by the West. So, if you want to know about China, it is better to go to China yourself.
You can also see China through some of the Walking China videos.
For example, this channel


9，I am concerned about Bangladesh because Bangladesh and China are bound to come together for geopolitical reasons. Anyone who can read a map can understand this, and whether we like it or not, it is a necessity for the two countries to come closer.

10，As for the future of the world, I believe that the West is already mentally and physically senile. With or without China, with or without a challenger, the West is bound to fall, just as China did 200 years ago, and this is the law of physics.
It is impossible for an old man to stay alive and youthful, no matter how much power and money he has .
The advantage of developing countries is that they are willing to learn from other countries. A country that is ahead for too long loses the willingness to learn from others, and arrogance is an outward expression of this mentality. Developing countries are young in spirit, willing to learn and to learn from others.

11，It is no coincidence that all the developed countries in the world are now allies or quasi-allies of the United States; it is a necessity. Under the American international order, countries that are not allies of the United States certainly cannot become developed countries.
One can look at the geographical location of these developed countries. By the same token, there is a good chance that South Vietnam will become a developed country under the US world order.
One can think of the country that needs Bangladesh to become a developed country under the world order dominated by which country.


Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator
 
Last edited:
fallstuff

fallstuff

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 20, 2009
8,254
0
5,830
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
TOTUU said:
1 ,China like all countries is self-centred. This is the right mentality for a country.

2，China would send troops abroad as the situation dictated; North Korea in the 1950s, Vietnam in the 1960s and Cambodia in the 1980s China sent troops .

3，China's neighbourhood diplomacy is a top priority for China's diplomacy and if an external power or hostile country wants to change the form of China's neighbours through military means, China will respond accordingly. An example: when the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, China was very weak but provided what military assistance it could . Based on China's current national strength, it is quite possible for China to send troops abroad .

4.China does not need client state ，Nowadays alliance relationship was outdated , which has exclusive, hostile attributes. The relationship between Bangladesh and China is based on the common interest of balancing India. This necessarily makes the relationship between the two countries stronger than that with ordinary countries.

5，The conflict between India and Bangladesh will see huge amounts of military and logistical assistance from China, if not troops , Such assistance from China was bound to happen as a result of geopolitics. This of course does not include the case of the Bengali invasion of India .:cheesy:LOL

6，The closer the relationship between Bangladesh and China, the more mutual benefits will accrue to both sides. There is a give and take, the US allies are the ones who give up a lot of sovereignty to the US in order to gain US support, and the same US will give a lot of benefits to its allies accordingly. We cannot see Europe, Japan and South Korea receiving all kinds of benefits without seeing the price they pay for their sovereignty .
Don't expect one party to give unilaterally; if only one party gives unilaterally, the relationship won't last. A balance of giving and giving back is what will last. The more you give, the more you will receive.

7，China is now not in alliance with any country, including with Russia and Pakistan, and this relationship is beneficial to both sides. The same goes for relations with Bangladesh, maintaining a cooperative relationship but with no alliances to the benefit of both sides.

8，China is not an authoritarian state, which is the label given by the West to China.If you really want to know about China, don't get it from the media in the West, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, India and other countries. Unfortunately, the media of this world is dominated by the West. So, if you want to know about China, it is better to go to China yourself.
You can also see China through some of the Walking China videos.
For example, this channel


9，I am concerned about Bangladesh because Bangladesh and China are bound to come together for geopolitical reasons. Anyone who can read a map can understand this, and whether we like it or not, it is a necessity for the two countries to come closer.

10，As for the future of the world, I believe that the West is already mentally and physically senile. With or without China, with or without a challenger, the West is bound to fall, just as China did 200 years ago, and this is the law of physics.
It is impossible for an old man to stay alive and youthful, no matter how much power and money he has .
The advantage of developing countries is that they are willing to learn from other countries. A country that is ahead for too long loses the willingness to learn from others, and arrogance is an outward expression of this mentality. Developing countries are young in spirit, willing to learn and to learn from others.

11，It is no coincidence that all the developed countries in the world are now allies or quasi-allies of the United States; it is a necessity. Under the American international order, countries that are not allies of the United States certainly cannot become developed countries.
One can look at the geographical location of these developed countries. By the same token, there is a good chance that South Vietnam will become a developed country under the US world order.
One can think of the country that needs Bangladesh to become a developed country under the world order dominated by which country.


Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator
Click to expand...
What is the point of this article ?
 
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
10,639
0
11,977
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
fallstuff said:
What is the point of this article ?
Click to expand...
1) The Article talks about the importance of Bangladesh because its geographical location inhibits India's military operations in the contested Arunachal. BD is located in a very important juncture whereby it inhibits the IA troops to supply logistics and provisions in a NE war with China.

2) Siliguri Chicken Neck is too narrow and mountainous for a supply route and would become an easy PLA Airforce target.

3) So, in a China-India conflict in Arunachal, it is important that BD remains neutral. Neutrality means not allowing the trespassing of IA troops, logistics, and provisions over the land, sky, and water of Bangladesh.

4) This will cause the IA troops to fail, India loses Arunachal and the NE becomes semi-independent and China remains a friend of Bangladesh.
 
Last edited:
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2020
4,687
6
7,201
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
fallstuff said:
This is not the opinion of an average Chinese person.
Its very structured and organized, a lot thought went into it.
Click to expand...

To be fair, we wouldn't read up an average persons opinion... They need to understand geopolitics for their opinion to be worth anything and this person does.
 
Last edited:
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,061
-7
1,996
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
TOTUU said:
1 ,China like all countries is self-centred. This is the right mentality for a country.

2，China would send troops abroad as the situation dictated; North Korea in the 1950s, Vietnam in the 1960s and Cambodia in the 1980s China sent troops .

3，China's neighbourhood diplomacy is a top priority for China's diplomacy and if an external power or hostile country wants to change the form of China's neighbours through military means, China will respond accordingly. An example: when the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, China was very weak but provided what military assistance it could . Based on China's current national strength, it is quite possible for China to send troops abroad .

4.China does not need client state ，Nowadays alliance relationship was outdated , which has exclusive, hostile attributes. The relationship between Bangladesh and China is based on the common interest of balancing India. This necessarily makes the relationship between the two countries stronger than that with ordinary countries.

5，The conflict between India and Bangladesh will see huge amounts of military and logistical assistance from China, if not troops , Such assistance from China was bound to happen as a result of geopolitics. This of course does not include the case of the Bengali invasion of India .:cheesy:LOL

6，The closer the relationship between Bangladesh and China, the more mutual benefits will accrue to both sides. There is a give and take, the US allies are the ones who give up a lot of sovereignty to the US in order to gain US support, and the same US will give a lot of benefits to its allies accordingly. We cannot see Europe, Japan and South Korea receiving all kinds of benefits without seeing the price they pay for their sovereignty .
Don't expect one party to give unilaterally; if only one party gives unilaterally, the relationship won't last. A balance of giving and giving back is what will last. The more you give, the more you will receive.

7，China is now not in alliance with any country, including with Russia and Pakistan, and this relationship is beneficial to both sides. The same goes for relations with Bangladesh, maintaining a cooperative relationship but with no alliances to the benefit of both sides.

8，China is not an authoritarian state, which is the label given by the West to China.If you really want to know about China, don't get it from the media in the West, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, India and other countries. Unfortunately, the media of this world is dominated by the West. So, if you want to know about China, it is better to go to China yourself.
You can also see China through some of the Walking China videos.
For example, this channel


9，I am concerned about Bangladesh because Bangladesh and China are bound to come together for geopolitical reasons. Anyone who can read a map can understand this, and whether we like it or not, it is a necessity for the two countries to come closer.

10，As for the future of the world, I believe that the West is already mentally and physically senile. With or without China, with or without a challenger, the West is bound to fall, just as China did 200 years ago, and this is the law of physics.
It is impossible for an old man to stay alive and youthful, no matter how much power and money he has .
The advantage of developing countries is that they are willing to learn from other countries. A country that is ahead for too long loses the willingness to learn from others, and arrogance is an outward expression of this mentality. Developing countries are young in spirit, willing to learn and to learn from others.

11，It is no coincidence that all the developed countries in the world are now allies or quasi-allies of the United States; it is a necessity. Under the American international order, countries that are not allies of the United States certainly cannot become developed countries.
One can look at the geographical location of these developed countries. By the same token, there is a good chance that South Vietnam will become a developed country under the US world order.
One can think of the country that needs Bangladesh to become a developed country under the world order dominated by which country.


Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator
Click to expand...
Rarely do I see such wise and measured posts addressing reality on the ground
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
Bangladesh shrugs off debt trap fear, lauds Chinese ODI - China Daily
Replies
0
Views
202
Destranator
D
B
Realities of Bangladesh-India relations
Replies
0
Views
296
Black_cats
B
B
India Must Work to Maintain Relations with Bangladesh as the Country Moves to Negotiate with China and Russia
Replies
3
Views
353
Michael Corleone
Michael Corleone
B
Why India-Bangladesh economic relations are at their warmest yet – and what could trip things up
Replies
1
Views
165
Bilal9
Bilal9
The Ronin
Futile for US to woo Bangladesh to oppose China: Chinese ambassador
Replies
1
Views
240
SpaceMan18
SpaceMan18

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom