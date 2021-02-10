A Chinese's view of China-Bangladesh relations.

1 ,China like all countries is self-centred. This is the right mentality for a country.China will not send it's army to fight Bangladesh's war with India, given China's self-centric foreign policy, we can not also expect China's diplomatic and military support in the time of military conflict. We are pretty much on our own during conflict times. So, becoming China's client state do not benefit us in anyway. We can get all the benefits China willing to offer just by maintaining economic and military co-operation as we are doing now. But becoming China's client state will exaggerbate our chance of conflict with India like a self-fullfilling prophesy. In such a case, we will lost sympathy of the West and much of the East. Plus chinese model of authoritarianism also does not suit us. Look at Myanmar, North Korea or Pakistan, do we want to become like them?
2，China would send troops abroad as the situation dictated; North Korea in the 1950s, Vietnam in the 1960s and Cambodia in the 1980s China sent troops .
3，China's neighbourhood diplomacy is a top priority for China's diplomacy and if an external power or hostile country wants to change the form of China's neighbours through military means, China will respond accordingly. An example: when the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, China was very weak but provided what military assistance it could . Based on China's current national strength, it is quite possible for China to send troops abroad .
4.China does not need client state ，Nowadays alliance relationship was outdated , which has exclusive, hostile attributes. The relationship between Bangladesh and China is based on the common interest of balancing India. This necessarily makes the relationship between the two countries stronger than that with ordinary countries.
5，The conflict between India and Bangladesh will see huge amounts of military and logistical assistance from China, if not troops , Such assistance from China was bound to happen as a result of geopolitics. This of course does not include the case of the Bengali invasion of India .LOL
6，The closer the relationship between Bangladesh and China, the more mutual benefits will accrue to both sides. There is a give and take, the US allies are the ones who give up a lot of sovereignty to the US in order to gain US support, and the same US will give a lot of benefits to its allies accordingly. We cannot see Europe, Japan and South Korea receiving all kinds of benefits without seeing the price they pay for their sovereignty .
Don't expect one party to give unilaterally; if only one party gives unilaterally, the relationship won't last. A balance of giving and giving back is what will last. The more you give, the more you will receive.
7，China is now not in alliance with any country, including with Russia and Pakistan, and this relationship is beneficial to both sides. The same goes for relations with Bangladesh, maintaining a cooperative relationship but with no alliances to the benefit of both sides.
8，China is not an authoritarian state, which is the label given by the West to China.If you really want to know about China, don't get it from the media in the West, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, India and other countries. Unfortunately, the media of this world is dominated by the West. So, if you want to know about China, it is better to go to China yourself.
You can also see China through some of the Walking China videos.
For example, this channel
9，I am concerned about Bangladesh because Bangladesh and China are bound to come together for geopolitical reasons. Anyone who can read a map can understand this, and whether we like it or not, it is a necessity for the two countries to come closer.
10，As for the future of the world, I believe that the West is already mentally and physically senile. With or without China, with or without a challenger, the West is bound to fall, just as China did 200 years ago, and this is the law of physics.
It is impossible for an old man to stay alive and youthful, no matter how much power and money he has .
The advantage of developing countries is that they are willing to learn from other countries. A country that is ahead for too long loses the willingness to learn from others, and arrogance is an outward expression of this mentality. Developing countries are young in spirit, willing to learn and to learn from others.
11，It is no coincidence that all the developed countries in the world are now allies or quasi-allies of the United States; it is a necessity. Under the American international order, countries that are not allies of the United States certainly cannot become developed countries.
One can look at the geographical location of these developed countries. By the same token, there is a good chance that South Vietnam will become a developed country under the US world order.
One can think of the country that needs Bangladesh to become a developed country under the world order dominated by which country.
Last edited: