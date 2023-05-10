What's new

A Chinese blogger writes: "I never thought that the Indian army could penetrate so deeply until this confrontation in 2020."

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 9, 2023
32
0
4
Country
India
Location
India
Risky tunnel project promises security, prosperity in northern India

1683695712952.png

From beneath the brim of his helmet, Irshad Hussain watches workers march through icy gusts of wind into the Zoji La tunnel – a project which will be India’s longest road tunnel once completed. Years of experience have taught the safety officer the risks of burrowing into the Himalayas, and he’s keeping a close eye on the workforce to make sure everyone’s wearing their safety gear and following best practices.

“We are constantly fighting with nature to make this project a success,” he says, “but the real triumph will be completing the tunnel without any of these brave men getting hurt"

Costing $830 million to build, the 8-mile-long roadway will help provide all-weather connectivity to Ladakh, an Indian territory that shares a contentious border with China. Locals welcome the tunnel, saying it will lower the costs of living during harsh Himalayan winters, but the main driver is national security.

The Zoji La tunnel – which will cut travel times through the avalanche-prone mountain pass from 3 hours to 15 minutes – is part of a broader infrastructure push in the region.

1683695871479.png


“We cannot fight a war with China in Ladakh for more than 10 days in the present situation,” says Harpal Singh, head of the tunnel project. “With this tunnel that will change. Our forces will be able to have better connectivity, they can ferry more men and machinery"

Security catch-up
Much of Ladakh sits more than 10,000 feet above sea level, and temperatures here can plummet to minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit. For around half the year, a combination of bad weather and poor infrastructure means that road connectivity is essentially nonexistent, forcing civilians and military personnel to stockpile everyday supplies.

“The Indian army does lots of logistic dumping in Ladakh for winter,” says retired Maj. Gen. Amrit Pal Singh, who served as the Indian army’s chief of operational logistics for the region. Keeping kerosene, ammunition, and food stocked throughout the winter months has always been a challenge, he says, but especially now that the number of Indian troops in the region has doubled.

“It is easy for the Chinese because they are sitting on Tibetan plateau,” he adds. “Their infrastructure is way ahead of us.”

With the Indian government anxious to catch up, the construction company in charge of Zoji La tunnel – Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited – has found ways to keep working even in the extreme winter conditions.

Mr. Singh says they keep months of medicine, food, and cooking gas on hand. The company provides 3,000 workers and engineers accommodations near the construction site as well as protective clothes. Work on Zoji La tunnel started just three months after the border clash, and the team has completed about 2.5 miles of drilling so far, with the rest expected to finish by next year. The tunnel should be fully operational by 2026.

Despite careful preparation, risks remain.

“These mountains are tectonically very active,” says Mehraj Ud Din, geotechnical head of the Zoji La tunnel project. “This all makes our job more complicated as we have to constantly use concrete to create equilibrium after boring"
1683695999054.png

The area also receives heavy snowfall from November to April, and this January, a huge avalanche killed two laborers near the construction site. The incident, which also damaged several machines, suspended work for seven weeks.

“We have to be always extra cautious,” says Mohammad Altaf, a worker from a nearby village who gets to visit his family once every three months. “Working in this kind of situation needs a lot of skills and dedication.”

Boon for the region
Ladakh is home to roughly 300,000 people, spread across an area the size of West Virginia.

“All-weather connectivity was a long-pending demand of our people,” says Konchok Stanzin, a local councilor"

During the coldest months, prices of gas and food skyrocket, and travel is largely limited to air routes, which also become more expensive. At times, he says, the one-hour flight from Ladakh to New Delhi could cost the same as a flight from New Delhi to New York.

“After the tensions escalated on the border, many developmental projects are being carried out,” he says. “We are seeing many roads and bridges coming up.”
1683696056695.png

In January, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 28 infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening the border, including the Zoji La tunnel. It’s not just about the number of projects, but also the pace. A year after the clash on the border with Chinese troops, India established “centres of excellence” for the government’s Border Roads Organisation to speed up the construction of more than 30,000 miles of dual-use roads and bridges, as well as 19 airfields and four tunnels. These projects are mostly near, or leading to, the disputed border with China.

Some security experts say India’s infrastructure push could irk China and provoke further conflict. But former Indian army officer Amrit Pal Singh sees this as a reason to double down on construction.

“China has used India’s infrastructure development near the border as an excuse to escalate conflict and make incursions,” he says. “In this kind of situation, we have to react and cannot let them take any piece of our land"

Sajid Ali, a research scholar from the town of Kargil in Ladakh, believes the tunnel and other infrastructure projects will be a boon for the region.

"Those people who can afford it usually move out of Ladakh during the winter season,” he explains, but all-weather connectivity will allow for increased tourism, regular supplies of essentials, and access “to better health care facilities throughout the year.”

“It will be a dream come true for us,” he says.
www.csmonitor.com

Risky tunnel project promises security, prosperity in northern India

As Delhi fast-tracks infrastructure projects near the India-China border, a new tunnel is set to bring all-weather connectivity to the long-isolated region of Ladakh.
www.csmonitor.com www.csmonitor.com

@beijingwalker @etylo
 
N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 9, 2023
32
0
4
Country
India
Location
India
Shinku La tunnel construction to begin by July, says BRO DG
1683696601297.png

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 8

Lt General Rajeev Chaudhry (VSM), Director General of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), today said that the construction of the strategically important 4.1-km-long Shinku La tunnel on the Nimmu-Padum-Darcha road would begin by July this year. The project would cost Rs 1,681 crore, he added.
To cost Rs 1,681 cr

The 4.1-km-long Shinku La tunnel on the Nimmu-Padum-Darcha road will cost Rs 1,681 crore
It will provide the Indian military access to the border areas of Ladakh from the Himachal side
The completion of this project will improve the financial condition of Zanskar Valley residents by giving impetus to tourism

The construction of the tunnel would provide the Indian military access to the border areas of Ladakh from the Himachal side. So far, there is only one route from the Himachal side for the military to access the border areas of Ladakh, via the Manali-Leh highway and Baralacha La. During winters, the Manali-Leh highway remains closed for vehicular movement due to heavy snowfall near Baralacha La.

"The 4.1-km-long road tunnel will be constructed beneath the 16,580-ft-high Shinku La in Lahaul and Spiti district. It will be the world’s highest road tunnel. It will provide all-weather road connectivity to Zanskar Valley residents between Manali and Leh. Thirty-six remote villages of Zanskar Valley will get road connectivity with 136 villages of Lahaul Valley,” he said.

“Zanskar Valley remains cut off from the rest of the world from the Ladakh and Himachal sides almost for six months every year. Due to that, Zanskar Valley residents face difficulties during winters. After the completion of this tunnel project, their lives will be completely transformed. They will be able to access better medical facilities and move out of the valley even during winters,” he said.

“The completion of this project will improve the financial condition of Zanskar Valley residents by giving impetus to the tourism sector,” he added.

Lt General Rajeev Chaudhry today inspected the Manali-Leh and the Darcha-Shinku La-Padum road projects being executed under Project Deepak and Project Yojak of the BRO. The Chief Engineers of both projects accompanied him. Earlier, he inspected the work at the Atal Tunnel, near Manali.

On way to Shinku La from Manali, he lauded the work being carried out by the BRO. He awarded commendation cards to “BRO Karmayogis” involved in snow-clearing operations at Shinku La and Baralacha La recently

www.google.com

Shinku La tunnel construction to begin by July, says BRO DG

Lt General Rajeev Chaudhry (VSM), Director General of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), today said that the construction of the strategically important 4.1-km-long Shinku La tunnel on the Nimmu-Padum-Darcha road would begin by July this year. The project would cost Rs 1,681 crore, he added.
www.google.com www.google.com
 
E

etylo

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
3,428
-22
2,624
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
NG Missile Vessels said:
Risky tunnel project promises security, prosperity in northern India

View attachment 928652
From beneath the brim of his helmet, Irshad Hussain watches workers march through icy gusts of wind into the Zoji La tunnel – a project which will be India’s longest road tunnel once completed. Years of experience have taught the safety officer the risks of burrowing into the Himalayas, and he’s keeping a close eye on the workforce to make sure everyone’s wearing their safety gear and following best practices.

“We are constantly fighting with nature to make this project a success,” he says, “but the real triumph will be completing the tunnel without any of these brave men getting hurt"

Costing $830 million to build, the 8-mile-long roadway will help provide all-weather connectivity to Ladakh, an Indian territory that shares a contentious border with China. Locals welcome the tunnel, saying it will lower the costs of living during harsh Himalayan winters, but the main driver is national security.

The Zoji La tunnel – which will cut travel times through the avalanche-prone mountain pass from 3 hours to 15 minutes – is part of a broader infrastructure push in the region.

View attachment 928653

“We cannot fight a war with China in Ladakh for more than 10 days in the present situation,” says Harpal Singh, head of the tunnel project. “With this tunnel that will change. Our forces will be able to have better connectivity, they can ferry more men and machinery"

Security catch-up
Much of Ladakh sits more than 10,000 feet above sea level, and temperatures here can plummet to minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit. For around half the year, a combination of bad weather and poor infrastructure means that road connectivity is essentially nonexistent, forcing civilians and military personnel to stockpile everyday supplies.

“The Indian army does lots of logistic dumping in Ladakh for winter,” says retired Maj. Gen. Amrit Pal Singh, who served as the Indian army’s chief of operational logistics for the region. Keeping kerosene, ammunition, and food stocked throughout the winter months has always been a challenge, he says, but especially now that the number of Indian troops in the region has doubled.

“It is easy for the Chinese because they are sitting on Tibetan plateau,” he adds. “Their infrastructure is way ahead of us.”

With the Indian government anxious to catch up, the construction company in charge of Zoji La tunnel – Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited – has found ways to keep working even in the extreme winter conditions.

Mr. Singh says they keep months of medicine, food, and cooking gas on hand. The company provides 3,000 workers and engineers accommodations near the construction site as well as protective clothes. Work on Zoji La tunnel started just three months after the border clash, and the team has completed about 2.5 miles of drilling so far, with the rest expected to finish by next year. The tunnel should be fully operational by 2026.

Despite careful preparation, risks remain.

“These mountains are tectonically very active,” says Mehraj Ud Din, geotechnical head of the Zoji La tunnel project. “This all makes our job more complicated as we have to constantly use concrete to create equilibrium after boring"
View attachment 928654
The area also receives heavy snowfall from November to April, and this January, a huge avalanche killed two laborers near the construction site. The incident, which also damaged several machines, suspended work for seven weeks.

“We have to be always extra cautious,” says Mohammad Altaf, a worker from a nearby village who gets to visit his family once every three months. “Working in this kind of situation needs a lot of skills and dedication.”

Boon for the region
Ladakh is home to roughly 300,000 people, spread across an area the size of West Virginia.

“All-weather connectivity was a long-pending demand of our people,” says Konchok Stanzin, a local councilor"

During the coldest months, prices of gas and food skyrocket, and travel is largely limited to air routes, which also become more expensive. At times, he says, the one-hour flight from Ladakh to New Delhi could cost the same as a flight from New Delhi to New York.

“After the tensions escalated on the border, many developmental projects are being carried out,” he says. “We are seeing many roads and bridges coming up.”
View attachment 928655
In January, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 28 infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening the border, including the Zoji La tunnel. It’s not just about the number of projects, but also the pace. A year after the clash on the border with Chinese troops, India established “centres of excellence” for the government’s Border Roads Organisation to speed up the construction of more than 30,000 miles of dual-use roads and bridges, as well as 19 airfields and four tunnels. These projects are mostly near, or leading to, the disputed border with China.

Some security experts say India’s infrastructure push could irk China and provoke further conflict. But former Indian army officer Amrit Pal Singh sees this as a reason to double down on construction.

“China has used India’s infrastructure development near the border as an excuse to escalate conflict and make incursions,” he says. “In this kind of situation, we have to react and cannot let them take any piece of our land"

Sajid Ali, a research scholar from the town of Kargil in Ladakh, believes the tunnel and other infrastructure projects will be a boon for the region.

"Those people who can afford it usually move out of Ladakh during the winter season,” he explains, but all-weather connectivity will allow for increased tourism, regular supplies of essentials, and access “to better health care facilities throughout the year.”

“It will be a dream come true for us,” he says.
www.csmonitor.com

Risky tunnel project promises security, prosperity in northern India

As Delhi fast-tracks infrastructure projects near the India-China border, a new tunnel is set to bring all-weather connectivity to the long-isolated region of Ladakh.
www.csmonitor.com www.csmonitor.com

@beijingwalker @etylo
Click to expand...
Are Indians using the boring machines bought from China to dig the tunnels ? Maybe, China should stop supplying these machines to India.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

W
Exclusive | From India's Easternmost Village to near LAC: Modi Govt Paves Way for 78-km Arunachal Road
Replies
2
Views
783
Hellfire2006
H
W
Indian Army puts up imposing firepower display with indigenous artillery guns
2 3
Replies
43
Views
3K
Hecig
H
W
Apple Inc gets a boost in India as 14 Chinese suppliers given clearance
Replies
1
Views
308
walterbibikow
W
W
Pakistan raised Mujahideen and now they are terrorists, admits Pakistan Interior Minister in National Assembly
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
Cheepek
Cheepek
L
Apple iPhone exports from India doubling in boon to Modi’s plan
Replies
11
Views
495
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom