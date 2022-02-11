A Chance PN Encounter with Indian Coast Guards.....Tea offered as usual.

PanzerKiel
MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
- Dec 5, 2006
- 3,168
- 161
- Country
-
- Location
-
Tea was offered as per normal norms and courtesy.
"Chai pani" used to be a part of hospitality... Indians have made it a curse upon themselves. Fantastic!
yup , Pakistan had a major victory right their.
That's the exact sign of victory , cheers to Pakistan , thia is the battle strategy
yup , Pakistan had a major victory right their.
Congrats.
As we have seen in the last few weeks, Pakistan has gained a upper hand over India on the ground....
That's the exact sign of victory , cheers to Pakistan , thia is the battle strategy
yup , Pakistan had a major victory right their.
Congrats.
As we have seen in the last few weeks, Pakistan has gained a upper hand over India on the ground....
Before you know it and given they are only good at copying and appropriating others cultures and food as their own, I can see a Bombay Tea party happening soon and Indians giving up on tea and moving to coffee."Chai pani" used to be a part of hospitality... Indians have made it a curse upon themselves. Fantastic!
does the title of military professional mean you were in the defense forces or it's a forum title ?
Nopes dear. Its a forum title, nothing much to be thought of.does the title of military professional mean you were in the defense forces or it's a forum title ?
thought so.Nopes dear. Its a forum title, nothing much to be thought of.
Just a random pic of an old man i picked from internet while choosing my DP.thought so.
Who's the guy in your pic ?