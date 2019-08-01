A case scenario of how market based valuation of rupee helps in industrialization.

Steel market shrinks 31 percent in FY2020

In FY2020, importers’ share in market dropped 38 percent 270,000 tons due to imposition of anti-dumping duties on flat steel products. In FY2016, 54 percent or 629,000 tons of flat steel was imported in Pakistan due to non-existence of anti-dumping duties, limited manufacturing capacity of local companies which was around 770,000 tons and strong rupee versus US dollar.

Local manufacturing capacity increased 187 percent to 2.2 million tons, while rupee depreciated 34 percent. Interestingly, one of the largest importers of flat steel installed own steel mill after realising that imports are becoming unviable.