A man who died in China Monday reportedly tested positive for a hantavirus, but that doesn't necessarily mean you should worry another pandemic is coming.

Hantaviruses are a family of virus that spread through rodents, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Yunnan Province, a man died on his way back to Shandong Province, according to Global Times, an English-language Chinese news outlet. "He was tested positive for #hantavirus. Other 32 people on bus were tested," the news outlet tweeted.

