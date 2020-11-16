I don't care if you are Religious, UNReligious, Right-Wing, Left-Wing, Liberal or Conservative. I don't care if you don't have a religion, what you believe in or what ethnicity you are. I don't care about ANY of that. The MOST important thing is Pakistani Nationalism and Unity. It is Sacrosanct. I want to see Pakistani Mullahs embracing Left-Wing Pakistani liberals just like the ultra-orthodox Jews embrace left-wing liberal Jews in Israel. We all NEED to love eachother and fight for a better and more prosperous Pakistan. That is the ONLY thing that matters. We have NOBODY else but ourselves. To hell with the rest.



This is a call for Pakistani Unity. This is a call for ALL Pakistanis to love respect eachother. Let us go forward together.