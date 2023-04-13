A Bureaucrat and General never goes to jail 💂



"A bureaucrat is rarely ever punished and sent to jail. There is an old proverb that states that when a cat gets burned, it will abandon its kittens. The Election Commission's current actions will likely prove futile, and after April 14th, they will be disregarded. The Supreme Court of Pakistan holds immense power, and if Atta Bandyal Sahib points his law stick at government officials, they may choose to resign from their jobs. The officials will scramble to organize the election in a manner that may undermine the PDM. However, if a new government takes power, these bureaucrats may lose their jobs and relationships, and potentially face jail time. The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court has appoint an eight-member bench, and he will ensure that these corrupt bureaucrats are held accountable and avoid punishment like a cat scampering around to manage the elections.



It is a well-known fact that those with money and influence can often get away with things that would land an ordinary citizen in jail. The justice system is skewed in their favor, with their wealth and connections allowing them to manipulate the legal process to their advantage. This is particularly true in countries with high levels of corruption, where those in power are protected by a system that is designed to shield them from legal repercussions.



This corrupt system is particularly egregious in countries with political dynasties, where members of powerful families occupy important government positions, often to the exclusion of others.



As of Thursday, April 13, 2023, news has surfaced that the 8-member Supreme Court bench is expected to take drastic measures. This action stems from the fact that it has been reported that 10-15 TV anchors funded by the PDM government have been engaging in disrespectful behavior towards the Supreme Court. Additionally, a number of senior ministers from the PDM government have also been involved in insulting the Supreme Court. It is expected that these actions will have consequences for the PDM government.