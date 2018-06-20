A British Muslim success story you need to read about

IDK if this is the right forum for this, so if it's better suited elsewhere just move it.
I just read this story about 2 British Muslim brothers who are trying to buy Asda - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-54329494
They're Indian Gujurati's from Blackburn and they started their business ventures in 2001 after buying 1 petrol station. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/EG_Group#Overview
I'm just amazed that in 19 years these guys have gone from 1 petrol station to bidding £6.5 billion to buy Asda from Walmart.
For those of you who don't know Asda is one of the largest supermarket chains in the UK with 600+ stores across the country and approximately 15% share of the UK market. It's currently part owned by Walmart - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Asda
