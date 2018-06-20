What's new

A British Muslim success story you need to read about

IDK if this is the right forum for this, so if it's better suited elsewhere just move it.

I just read this story about 2 British Muslim brothers who are trying to buy Asda - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-54329494

They're Indian Gujurati's from Blackburn and they started their business ventures in 2001 after buying 1 petrol station. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/EG_Group#Overview

I'm just amazed that in 19 years these guys have gone from 1 petrol station to bidding £6.5 billion to buy Asda from Walmart.

For those of you who don't know Asda is one of the largest supermarket chains in the UK with 600+ stores across the country and approximately 15% share of the UK market. It's currently part owned by Walmart - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Asda
 
Have done remarkably well. Met 1 of them before lockdown. Down to earth meet their staff regularly and drive regular cars. No airs and graces. Perhaps thats their secret recipe to success.

The brothers are heavily focused on solar energy panels. A friend of mine is involved in putting these panels on their garages. Well done to them and their families.
 
