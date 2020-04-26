A brilliant half an hour long interview summing up India.

Cherub786 said: Sadly Pakistan is no better, if not worse Click to expand...

you will bait these innocent Pakistanis into discussing our human rights record and then make us look bad when we will shed tears for Kashmirs and Palestinians. why you insist on inciting rage in us humane Pakistanis.if you do care for Pakistani minorities specially the most targeted and persecuted ones in the name of peaceful religion, Sahbah RA or Prophet Muhammad PBUH's family RA and finality etc then please don't bring up examples of those minority groups that have been already declared Infidels and who will be declared infidels if LeJ and Daesh has its way.yes I am talking about normal Pakistani folks getting along their lives but who have misfortune of being born in the wrong sect or faith and have faced harassment, bulling, ridicule and violence from childhood to their adult age.dont feel so special about it because when we dont have an Ahmedi, Shia, Christian or Hindu to hate, loath or bully then we kill our own and automatically get declared Ghazi. there is nothing special about Pakistan. Muslims still remain the biggest killers of other Muslims they found lesser Muslims or Heretics in the entire Islamic history,dont single out us poor Pakistanis.