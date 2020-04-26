What's new

A brilliant half an hour long interview summing up India.

cocomo

cocomo

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2009
1,245
-1
1,889
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This guy (Aakar Patel) lays waste to India's democracy, judiciary, secularism. He also sums up shallow Ideology of Hindutva in a few sentences. I really was shocked that so called biggest democracy doesn't have freedom of religion, you need Government's consent to change religions. One of the primary promoters of Islamophobia in India are its banana courts... A lot of other revelations in a short time.

 
C

Cherub786

BANNED
Jul 28, 2020
749
-2
544
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
jus_chillin said:
Lower caste Hindus are more free in Pakistan than India.
Click to expand...
You mean Chuhras? Yes, they're free to work in the sewers perpetually.
Admit it, Pakistan and India have the same social problems. Caste and religion based discrimination. Corruption and police brutality. Pakistan has no face to criticize India for ill treatment of Muslims, Dalits and others when in Pakistan Ahmadis and Christians are also mistreated and discriminated against. If India has laws against conversion, Pakistan has blasphemy laws. Pakistan needs to get its act together. Pakistan must reconcile with America and the West. Pakistan must seriously implement full human rights like in the West.
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
258
0
239
Country
United States
Location
United States
Cherub786 said:
You mean Chuhras? Yes, they're free to work in the sewers perpetually.
Admit it, Pakistan and India have the same social problems. Caste and religion based discrimination. Corruption and police brutality. Pakistan has no face to criticize India for ill treatment of Muslims, Dalits and others when in Pakistan Ahmadis and Christians are also mistreated and discriminated against. If India has laws against conversion, Pakistan has blasphemy laws. Pakistan needs to get its act together. Pakistan must reconcile with America and the West. Pakistan must seriously implement full human rights like in the West.
Click to expand...
Ok so its clear you have no idea what you are talking about. Dalits and lower caste Hindus are routinely beaten and killed for going to the wrong temple or even touching/going near someone's food. Pakistan does not have that. Therefore, lower caste hindus are more free in Pakisan than India.

Ahmadis and Christians are perfectly fine in Pakistan, they can practice their religion openly. Pakistan just had a huge Christmas celebration and Hindus celebrate Diwali openly routinely.

Pakistan doesn't need to reconcile with the "West". In the "West" there's a schism between family values and regressive progressivism. The type where adults give hormone blockers to children.
 
peagle

peagle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
960
3
2,416
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Cherub786 said:
Sadly Pakistan is no better, if not worse
Click to expand...
You need to get a life, you are obsessively full of hatred for Pakistan,
lies and falsehoods mean nothing to you.

If you can, open a private conversation with me, and lets have a proper discussion.
 
C

Cherub786

BANNED
Jul 28, 2020
749
-2
544
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
peagle said:
You need to get a life, you are obsessively full of hatred for Pakistan,
lies and falsehoods mean nothing to you.

If you can, open a private conversation with me, and lets have a proper discussion.
Click to expand...
Why can't we have a proper discussion here?
jus_chillin said:
Ahmadis and Christians are perfectly fine in Pakistan, they can practice their religion openly.
Click to expand...
No they can't, especially not Ahmadis. According to 298-B and 298-C of PPC, Ahmadis are not allowed to preach or practice their religion, or they face 3 years rigorous imprisonment.

Read about a Christian named Zafar Bhatti who has been imprisoned since 2012 on false charge of blasphemy without a shred of evidence. The court decided to sentence him to life imprisonment instead of death because of the lack of evidence, rather than simply release him. That's Pakistani justice for you!

 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
258
0
239
Country
United States
Location
United States
Cherub786 said:
Why can't we have a proper discussion here?


No they can't, especially not Ahmadis. According to 298-B and 298-C of PPC, Ahmadis are not allowed to preach or practice their religion, or they face 3 years rigorous imprisonment.

Read about a Christian named Zafar Bhatti who has been imprisoned since 2012 on false charge of blasphemy without a shred of evidence. The court decided to sentence him to life imprisonment instead of death because of the lack of evidence, rather than simply release him. That's Pakistani justice for you!
Click to expand...
No one is "oppressed" in Pakistan 😂😂
 
peagle

peagle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
960
3
2,416
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Cherub786 said:
Why can't we have a proper discussion here?


No they can't, especially not Ahmadis. According to 298-B and 298-C of PPC, Ahmadis are not allowed to preach or practice their religion, or they face 3 years rigorous imprisonment.

Read about a Christian named Zafar Bhatti who has been imprisoned since 2012 on false charge of blasphemy without a shred of evidence. The court decided to sentence him to life imprisonment instead of death because of the lack of evidence, rather than simply release him. That's Pakistani justice for you!
Click to expand...
Because you go into your fantasies,
and, you apply double standards,
and, you make up your own logic,
and, you create falsehoods and lies, that I prefer not to spread.

It seems you want to fight hate, but hate has eaten you to your core, I want to understand why that is, because it is sad.

Here, I think you are putting on a face for sake of an audience, you are an actor, actors cannot be trusted. You dont need a stage, you need a couch.

Thats why not here, but in a private conversation.
 
C

Cherub786

BANNED
Jul 28, 2020
749
-2
544
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
peagle said:
Here, I think you are putting on a face for sake of an audience, you are an actor, actors cannot be trusted. You dont need a stage, you need a couch.

Thats why not here, but in a private conversation.
Click to expand...
I see, you want a private conversation because a public one will be shut down real fast on PDF. We all know you have to walk on eggshells here to avoid a lengthy ban. Sadly, that's the typical Pakistani mentality, they would rather silence and censor than face the music:

 
peagle

peagle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
960
3
2,416
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Cherub786 said:
I see, you want a private conversation because a public one will be shut down real fast on PDF. We all know you have to walk on eggshells here to avoid a lengthy ban. Sadly, that's the typical Pakistani mentality, they would rather silence and censor than face the music:

Click to expand...
There you go again, going into your fantasies.
If it was the case of bans, you should have been banned long ago, spreading so much hate and freedom to spread lies. You live an online life, I feel sorry for you.

That’s the foreign office and its staff you idiot,
Every major government official has their dealings organised by the civil servants, they are meant to deal with non-officials, especially idiots.
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

SENIOR MODERATOR
Apr 12, 2009
19,221
187
44,075
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Cherub786 said:
Sadly Pakistan is no better, if not worse
Click to expand...
you will bait these innocent Pakistanis into discussing our human rights record and then make us look bad when we will shed tears for Kashmirs and Palestinians. why you insist on inciting rage in us humane Pakistanis.
if you do care for Pakistani minorities specially the most targeted and persecuted ones in the name of peaceful religion, Sahbah RA or Prophet Muhammad PBUH's family RA and finality etc then please don't bring up examples of those minority groups that have been already declared Infidels and who will be declared infidels if LeJ and Daesh has its way.
yes I am talking about normal Pakistani folks getting along their lives but who have misfortune of being born in the wrong sect or faith and have faced harassment, bulling, ridicule and violence from childhood to their adult age.

dont feel so special about it because when we dont have an Ahmedi, Shia, Christian or Hindu to hate, loath or bully then we kill our own and automatically get declared Ghazi. there is nothing special about Pakistan. Muslims still remain the biggest killers of other Muslims they found lesser Muslims or Heretics in the entire Islamic history,
dont single out us poor Pakistanis.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Yankee-stani
Interview with a Mujahid: Maj Gen Tajammal Hussain Malik from 2001
Replies
6
Views
1K
Indus Pakistan
Indus Pakistan
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
13K
PDF
PDF
Indiarox
Operation Grand Slam
Replies
0
Views
21K
Indiarox
Indiarox

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom