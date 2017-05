ASHALIM

scheduled to be completed in late 2017

10 percent of its electricity production from renewable energy sources by 2020.

PROJECT OVERVIEW

The electricity generated at Ashalim will be enough to supply 120,000 homes with clean energy

The complex will avoid 110,000 tons of CO2 emissions each year over the course of its life

This project will create up to 1,000 jobs at peak construction

BrightSource Energy is partnering with General Electric (GE) and NOY Infrastructure & Energy Investment Fund to build the 121 MW Ashalim Solar Thermal Power Station in Israel’s Negev desert. GE is responsible for the engineering, the procurement and the construction (EPC) of the solar power station, with BrightSource providing the advanced solar field technology.The BrightSource-GE-NOY Megalim project is one of three projects selected under Israel’s Ashalim 250 megawatt total solar tender. It will be located on Plot B and feature BrightSource’s concentrating solar power (CSP) tower technology. More than 50,000 computer-controlled heliostats, or mirrors, that track the sun on two axes and reflect sunlight onto a boiler on top of a 250-meter tower. Construction is underway and the facility is. When operational, the Ashalim Solar Thermal Power Station will help Israel achieve its goal of havingA 121 megawatt solar complex using mirrors to focus the power of the sun on solar receivers atop power towers.Click HERE for Ashalim images