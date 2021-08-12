What's new

A Brief (Scientific) History of Anus (first body part you develop)

A Brief (Scientific) History of Butts

Hold on to your butts. This episode is about… butts. The science and evolutionary history of your rear end, the down-low on your derriere, shining a little light where the sun don’t shine… you get the picture. But(t) seriously, we don’t talk about this all-important hole enough, and how, from an evolutionary perspective, it might be the most important orifice on your body.

 
