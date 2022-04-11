What's new

A Black Day for Pakistan

Mr. Shahbaz Sharif has been elected Prime Minister of Pakistan. Thus begins a new chapter in the history of Pakistan. I am one to allow people to prove their mettle through their actions. Unfortunately, this Prime Minister comes with a history of corruption, murder, nepotism, and a whole list of crimes too long to encompass.

But what should we expect from the future? Nothing good, in my opinion. The rising Pakistan where education develops Higher Learning Abilities of critical thinking, creativity, mathematical and analytical reasoning, this Pakistan is now a pipe dream. It is no doubt that Shahbaz Sharif has promoted 'education' in Punjab. But this is a rubber stamp education that produces an intellectually stunted, pseudo-intellectual unable to think for himself, or form useful opinions. Hard evidence of this can be seen in the group of louts that populate this very forum!

The rising Pakistan that asserts financial independence has probably died forever. What should one expect from someone whose brother is ensconced in London?

Let us be clear that I am NOT implying that Imran Khan would have brought about this rising Pakistan. In my opinion, that person could have been Asad Umar.

حسرت ان غنچوں پہ ہے جو بن کھلے مرجھا گئے
 
Expect dollar to rupee rate drop, expect prices of groceries etc to become cheaper, that’s what a lot of people only care about, that they get their plate of roti and chawal cheap and the mulk can go f itself. Oh and ofcourse anything and everything that goes against them will be gone.
 
I thought Karachi was orphan,

now I realized that entire Pakistan is..

--

Now people will reclaim the independence from this puppet & imported government which was long overdue, the mere hundred corrupt people in top hierarchy cant decide the fate of 220 million Pakistanis who are extremely angry at the moment.

--
 
I wonder if the cheap justice will put a restraining order on IK. Parliament has now become dysfunctional without the new opposition.

Mass protests will ensure early elections are called and a new caretaker government takes over.
 
They can't do anything to IK given he has massive street power

Early elections are the best way. Imran will come back with a 2/3 majority and hopefully we will see real reforms including changing to a presidential system ASAP. The current system is rotten and non functional
 
Asad majeed will be pressurized to Downplay the letter

Soon DG ISPR will give a clean hit these traitors in a press conference saying letter was fake

And they expect public will silently believe it

With every passing day they're making blunder and going towards point of no return
 

M

