What's new

A Bizarre Fat Airplane that Changed Military Aviation Forever

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
3,197
-12
1,941
Country
India
Location
India
The early 1930s saw the most extravagant aircraft with unique shapes and sizes as part of a widely experimental phase in the aviation industry. And still, the Stipa-Caproni stood apart.

The inventive airframe designed by Italian aeronautical engineer Luigi Stipa and manufactured by the Caproni Company was in many ways like a cartoon aircraft. But it was functional!

The so-called flying barrel consisted of a mere tube for a fuselage and an engine and propeller that washed the airflow through the cylinder’s length, creating thrust.

Some experts consider the Stipa-Caproni the ugliest aircraft ever built, while others still call it an aerodynamic aberration. Still, there is reason to suggest that the bizarre concoction was the direct predecessor of the modern turbofan engine…

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

dBSPL
Turbofan and Turbojet Engine Projects in the Turkish aviation industry
Replies
4
Views
1K
Oublious
Oublious
dBSPL
Turkey's first metal-body passenger plane, Nu.D.38, made its first intercity flight 78 years ago today
Replies
0
Views
656
dBSPL
dBSPL
L
Asia's 2 biggest militaries are both getting new aircraft carriers. Here's how China's and India's latest flattops stack up
2 3
Replies
34
Views
3K
Hellfire2006
H
Nan Yang
Do These Models Provide A Glimpse Of China’s Future H-20 Bomber?
Replies
0
Views
187
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
F-22Raptor
US Army 28-Drone Swarm Just Led The Way For A Simulated Air Assault Mission
Replies
1
Views
652
Oldman1
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom