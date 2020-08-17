A big question that we need to answer now

First happy Pakistani independence to all the nation fellow men and women. So with INDEPENDENCE we are starting to look at an independent foreign policy and especially now that the Israel factor is huge delima for our foreign affairs. Since many countries pressuring us to have a normal relationship with Israel and so far Pakistan withheld this pressure So let me ask a very important question. What if China pressure us to start some type of normalization with Isreal then what are we going to do and how would we respond?