  • Monday, August 17, 2020

A big question that we need to answer now

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by omegalamba7XL9, Aug 17, 2020 at 8:02 PM.

  1. Aug 17, 2020 at 8:02 PM #1
    First happy Pakistani independence to all the nation fellow men and women.
    So with INDEPENDENCE we are starting to look at an independent foreign policy and especially now that the Israel factor is huge delima for our foreign affairs. Since many countries pressuring us to have a normal relationship with Israel and so far Pakistan withheld this pressure So let me ask a very important question.
    What if China pressure us to start some type of normalization with Isreal then what are we going to do and how would we respond?
     
  2. Aug 17, 2020 at 8:18 PM #2
    China gains nothing from asking Pakistan to recognize Israel in my humble opinion
     
  3. Aug 17, 2020 at 8:28 PM #3
    Chinese huge investment in Israel in trying to connect under OBR initiative. They do trade and lot of it maybe pass through Gawadar into China or into Israel.
    Or if you look at it through India China conflict then what if Chinese try to undermine India Israeli relationship and ask Pakistan to normalize relationship with Israel as on offer to Israel to isloate India from Middle east?
    Israeli move gives a hint that Israel is not sure about US impact in Middle East and recognize that Chinese influence is growing.
     
